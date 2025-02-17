The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It has only been one month into Donald Trump’s second U.S. presidential term. During this time, he has already passed and suggested harmful policies designed to isolate and damage the well-being of minority groups. Today, I am going to talk about one of his most harmful policies that he has passed thus far.

Donald Trump’s administration has reversed the 1964 Equal Opportunity Law signed by Lyndon B. Johnson, which ensured the equal and fair treatment of all races, cultures, genders, and religions in the workplace. This law upheld the workplace’s DEI (Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion) policies.

Essentially, this means that corporations no longer have to uphold these policies, and they are able to discriminate when hiring. Companies like Target, Amazon, Walmart, and Lowe’s have been complicit in obliging to the harmfulness of removing these policies in their workplace. This article will give you a compiled list of stores that continue to support DEI policies during this trying time. Support places that support you.

1. Costco

Costco CEO Ron Vachris has received pressure from the Republican attorneys and lawmakers to dial back DEI efforts. Costco’s board of stakeholders has decided to band together and remain dedicated to keeping its DEI policies intact.

The stakeholders recently released a statement upholding their claims to remain a pro-DEI corporation, “Our commitment to an enterprise rooted in respect and inclusion is appropriate and necessary.”

That said, Costco hasn’t sold out its values for a tax cut. Costco sells bulk groceries and household items. As college students, staying stocked up on your needs is a must. Knowing that this company supports you and your needs is incentive enough to choose to spend your grocery money here.

2. Apple

For people living in the Silicon Valley, it is an area surrounded by technology jobs and initiatives even more so than the average person. No matter where we live, it is important that we use and support technology that openly and proudly promotes DEI efforts. Apple, one of the largest companies in our area, has stated that it will stand by its DEI policies. Apple released a statement sharing that conservatives have “inappropriately attempted to restrict Apple’s ability to manage its own ordinary business operations.”

Apple is not with the patriotism cult mentality that Trump’s administration is forcibly attempting to thrust upon us. When looking for a job or a big splurge, make sure that Apple is at the top of your list for your tech-based needs.

3. Delta Airlines

Whether it is taking flights home, studying abroad, or spring break, a lot of college students rely on air travel. Since most of us struggle financially as it is, it is important that we put our travel money towards a company that supports the rights of minority inclusion.

Delta Airlines has affirmed its belief in upholding DEI policies. Delta CEO Peter Carter stated that “the company is not reevaluating DEI or sustainability policies because they are actually critical to our business, DEI is about talent and that’s been our focus.” Delta Airlines is taking a flight in the right direction.

4. JP Morgan

College students are usually beginning their banking and finance journeys. With a variety of banks to choose from, it is important to pick one that represents your values and morals.

JP Morgan has made sure to actively speak out and state that their company is standing behind DEI initiatives. CEO Jamie Dimon stated, “We will continue to reach out to the Black community, the Hispanic community, the veterans community, LGBTQ, we have teams with second chance initiatives — where I go, with blue states, red states, governors, They like what we do.” If you’re thinking about opening a new bank account, open it with JP Morgan.

5. Ben & Jerry’s

Have a sweet treat craving? Not only does Ben & Jerry’s have a variety of delicious ice cream flavors, but their company values are just as sweet. Ben & Jerry’s CEO Dave Seaver has made it clear on social media and on the Ben & Jerry’s website that he condemns the actions of the Trump administration and white supremacist propaganda.

Their website and social media states multiple times that they are standing by DEI policies. Ben & Jerry’s has even been vocal about DEI policies since Trump’s first presidency. Their morals and values are worth paying the extra $3 for an ice cream pint.

Click here for more information on companies that support DEI initiatives. If you aren’t a straight white man, anti-DEI policies are harmful and promote hateful workplace practices. I encourage you to do your own research and stay informed during these unprecedented times.

