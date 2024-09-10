Changing Majors: A College Senior’s Guide To Navigating the Switch

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going to college at 18 can be an emotional rollercoaster for many reasons, especially because you have to make a life-altering decision about what career you’d like to pursue for the next 30+ years. Choosing a major can be intimidating, to say the least. Even if you think you know exactly what you want, sometimes things change as you learn more about yourself and the world around you.

When I started college, I thought I knew exactly how my life would pan out over the next four years. My dream job had always been teaching, and when I enrolled in college, selecting education as my major seemed like an easy decision. I spent three semesters in the program and even spent time as a student teacher in the classroom, but as my world began to expand throughout my first few years of college, so did my interests.

Being a teacher was very fun and rewarding, but my passions began to evolve as I became interested in sports. I started watching hockey all the time and quickly became a big fan of the sport. My initial interest started when I was a child– I grew up around the sport and attended countless San Jose Sharks games with my family– but I had never taken much interest in it until I became an adult. I felt like I had finally found something I really liked.



My newfound interest in sports got me thinking about pursuing a career in the industry, and after a lot of thought, I made the decision to change my major. My parents had always encouraged me to choose a career that would make me happy, and something was telling me that this was the path I was meant to take.

I’ve always dreamt of having a job that didn’t feel like work, and I knew that pursuing a career in sports would allow me to achieve that goal. Ever since I made the switch, I’ve been so happy that I did. I’ve had so many incredible opportunities to gain experience in the sports industry and developed a deeper passion for both my hobby and future career.

That being said, here are five pieces of advice to help ease your transition into a new major!

Talk With Your Advisor

Before making any changes, meet with your advisor and ask how it will impact your college career. Changing majors often affects your graduation date, so make sure that extending your time in college works for you!

Test the Waters

Consider enrolling in a course that’s included in your new program so you can try it out and see if it’s a good fit. Even though you might feel certain about your new major, taking an introductory course can help you solidify your feelings before making a permanent decision.

Seek Out Job Opportunities

Talk to a career counselor to see the job opportunities available for your new major. Exploring all of the possibilities of your potential career may help you visualize your future post-grad!

Know You Have Time!

Don’t worry about the time you spent in your previous major. Exploring that program was critical in realizing that it wasn’t a good fit for you, so take it as a positive learning experience!

Get To Know Your Resources

Take advantage of all the resources offered by your new program. Since you are new to the department, getting involved and learning about what it offers is a great way to get acclimated.

Are you considering changing your major? Tell us about your experience @HerCampusSJSU!