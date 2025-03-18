A First Year’s Guide to Building A Better Mindset and Staying Sane on Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the past six months, I’ve had my fair share of mental breakdowns. Whether it’s my 9 a.m. or a class I only leave when it’s pitch black outside, college is no joke, and staying afloat is far from easy and can even seem unattainable at times.

However, like most things in the world, bad habits can unwind with time! As a first-year college student in my second semester, here are my tips on how to tread the waters in a busy and often chaotic university routine, while staying sane and saving those tears for cute puppy videos.

Finding the right college Planner

We all get the same advice from our peers. “Use a planner, it will save your life.” Now this is true, but nobody talks about how important finding the correct type of planner is for you. Every year in high school, I would purchase the same spiral planners marketed to me, cleverly making me gravitate toward the pretty designs and pastel colors.

Bright sunflowers and lavender tones unfortunately did not cure my stress attacks. Less than halfway into the school year, the planners would stay blank and be rotting at the bottom of my backpack.

Entering college and admittingly struggling with time management my first semester, I knew I needed to alter my ways for a more successful schedule. Initially, I reopened the planner I previously used, but quickly realized that the place I was putting my schedule on was the catalyst for missing things on it.

I began exploring digital planners, like Notion and began noticing more productivity and overall satisfaction soon after. As usual, it took time to adjust and customize the site to my liking, but I started enjoying clicking the checkboxes and feeling that long-held weight being lifted off my shoulders.

Digital planners may not be your vibe, but exploring several options is key to finding at least one that you are likely to stick with for a prolonged time in college.

Breaks are lifesavers

Is it just a common thing that we all go nonverbal when we are stressed, and pretend that we somehow don’t have a body that needs food and sunlight like every other living organism?

Okay…real. There are other options, though. Recently, every time the veins in my head feel as though they will explode and melt like Olaf, I take some time to focus my energy away from my laptop screen or textbook.

This varies from person to person, but on campus I often shut my computer and take a walk, stretch, or even go hit a full body workout if time permits. When I’m back home working on a paper or editing an article, I take around 30 minutes to pick up my guitar and work on that song I’ve been longing to learn. I may set a timer or even let my brain tell me if I’m ready to start locking in again.

You can also take advantage of various techniques that help you implement when you take breaks. The Pomodoro Technique is a popular one that college students swear by!

Journaling

EW… writing. Why would anyone choose that for themselves? Despite the fact that there may be bias for this one considering I’m pursuing journalism, getting into a good journaling routine either when you start your day or before you end it is an essential for college students universally, regardless of major.

For me, I prefer to begin my day with an entry in my favorite journal gifted to me. When I’m not ranting about the night before, I set an intention for the day, which in turn reduces my stress and makes my schedule feel more organized and manageable.

Celebrate small milestones

It is as important to mark your accomplishments as it is to be on the grind. Now this doesn’t necessarily mean throwing a catered party at a restaurant venue for getting through chapter five of statistics (unless that floats your boat). Celebrating small milestones can be through picking up a sweet treat on the way back to your dorm, or even taking an hour to go to dinner with your friend group. My favorite way to commemorate my ability to actually focus on an entire assignment is going to my local coffee shop and picking up an iced latte.

you are on your own timeline

College is a place where it is incredibly easy to compare yourself to other majors or students with different workloads. The sooner you learn that everyone is working towards different things, the more satisfied you will be living your life. This is still something that I struggle with, but I often check in with myself to make sure I’m only involving myself in things that bring me joy, rather than serving others or proving to people that I’m also ahead.

In high school settings, everyone is mainly trying to graduate. Although that is also true to an extent in universities, most people spend these four years developing their network and making a career out of themselves. More often than not, we are on different pathways. Not everyone wants to work for a sales company. Millions despise the idea of voluntarily doing performing arts. Don’t get wrapped up in others’ lives, as you will quickly realize that you aren’t fully living yours.

Navigating college as a first year is still a concept I’m trying to grasp, but acknowledging the importance of technique exploration and remembering what’s best for me is a route to overall success and a gratifying college experience.

