A College Student’s Guide to Safe Partying

Let’s be real: almost every dream university experience involves partying. Being in college means enjoying freedom at last and acquiring new experiences, and for many of us, this comes in the form of those tipsy and adrenaline-inducing events. While partying can be a way to make memories and meet new friends, it also is glorified as it poses several risks, so balance is key. There are several ways to stay safe while still having a great time.

Strength in Numbers

One of the most important safety tips is “strength in numbers.” If possible, attend parties with a larger group of friends, and be sure that everyone sticks together. Making sure you have a party of people that you trust is vital to both a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

It’s a plus if you know the people you are partying with relatively well. In my experience, going to parties with people I have just met and don’t know how they are under the influence can get very risky.

You may choose to go to a party with a friend of a friend or someone you just met a few minutes prior. Since you don’t know how they are under the influence and their backstory, they might drink a large amount and force you to. You brush it off until you realize the issue is escalating and this person is becoming a danger to themselves and around you. This is a clear example of how “overthinking” and analyzing a group of people isn’t always a bad thing.

Safety is always the number one priority when it comes to partying. Consider sharing your location with each other via Life360 or similar apps in case of an emergency. It is crucial to stay aware of your surroundings, especially if you are partying in an unfamiliar area (for example, a different university.)

Understanding Alcohol Safety

Parties often involve alcohol or other substances, which is one of the main dangers you may face on a fun night out. Always know your limits in terms of drinking, and never drink something that has been left unattended. If you choose to experiment with other substances, keep in mind that many of them can have dangerous effects when mixed with alcohol. Mixing different types of alcohol, for instance, in the form of “jungle juice,” can also be dangerous. This practice makes it difficult to measure exactly how much you are consuming.

Pregame culture is also a big part of the experience of partying, mainly because college students (rightfully so) don’t trust the alcohol that may be provided at parties. Drinking in a safe environment with people you trust can make your night much more satisfactory.

The bottom line in terms of drinking is to always be aware of what and how much you are having. It is also important to avoid situations of peer pressure. Do not convince people to do things they aren’t comfortable with, and defend yourself and your friends if any of you are being made to do something you don’t want to do. Peer pressure is a huge challenge in society, and despite popular belief, it has not gotten better. Finding a way to manage this and stand up for yourself and the people around you will work more wonders than you may assume at the moment.

Remember, being pressured to drink is a domino effect. One drink can lead to eventual detrimental health issues if you aren’t being taken care of or taking care of yourself.

Safe Transportation

In terms of the post-party scene, make sure you and your friends have a safe way to get back home. Arrange transportation ahead of time and have a backup plan in case it doesn’t work out. Ridesharing apps such as Uber or Lyft are a great option because they are usually safer than public transport and are easily available late at night.

Driving under the influence is not only very illegal but also puts you and your passengers in immense danger. People may insist that they “have a high tolerance” or mistakenly believe alcohol or other substances do not impair their driving abilities. Do not listen to them; the best course of action is to ensure they are not driving and that you are being driven home by someone who is 100% sober. You may need to spend extra money on transportation, but your safety is priceless.

Knowing When To Leave

Some parties start out safe but escalate into dangerous territory as the night goes on. Be prepared to leave if things turn unsafe or anyone in your group feels uncomfortable. Knowing when to call it a night is one of the best things you can do in terms of safety, as it is very easy to get carried away.

When you are ready to hit the hay for the night, make sure you have found all the people you went to the party with and keep everyone together so you have people to walk with. Make sure that if someone isn’t leaving with you, be aware of what they are doing after and how they are getting home. Double-check with everyone multiple times and scan the premises so you don’t leave someone behind by mistake. Walk slowly and carefully, and if the party is far from your residence, take an Uber to be extra safe. Once you get home, hydrate and take a long night’s rest to make that 8 am class the next day.

Live your dreams, but be safe! You are in charge of the trajectory of the next night out and the rest of your life. Stay balanced and know your boundaries so you can dance to the beat of your own drum!

