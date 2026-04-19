What OT Means to Me 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Occupational therapy is a big part of my life. It has changed how I see the world, my community, and each person I interact with. It has helped me understand that health is not just about treating a diagnosis, but about helping people live their everyday lives in meaningful ways.

Many people do not realize how important daily activities are or how much independence affects a person’s well being. Independence means being able to do things on your own and having control over your own life. For some people, this may seem small because it is part of their normal routine, but when it is suddenly taken away or even slowly starts to fade, it can completely change a person’s life. Simple tasks like getting dressed, cooking a meal, or taking care of your family can become difficult or even impossible. This loss can impact not only physical health, but also emotional and mental well being.

So where does occupational therapy fit into this?

Occupational therapy is a profession that focuses on helping people return to the activities they love, reach their personal goals, and regain their independence after an injury or diagnosis. It uses a client centered approach, meaning that care is based on what is important to the individual. Occupational therapists look at the whole person, including their physical abilities, mental health, environment and daily routines, to help them succeed in their everyday lives.

When I was younger, I was not sure what I wanted to do, but I knew I wanted to help others and work in healthcare. In high school, I joined Allied Health so I could explore different careers and gain hands on experience. This opportunity allowed me to see many different roles in healthcare, however one experience stood out the most.

When I had the chance to shadow an occupational therapist, I knew right away that it was the path for me. I was inspired by how the therapist cared for the whole person and took the time to listen and understand each patient. They made sure the patient felt heard, respected, and supported throughout their care. Even though they worked on simple daily tasks, I saw how meaningful those moments were. It made me realize how much I had taken for granted in my own life.

Seeing a patient smile after completing a task, gaining confidence, or returning to something they loved was incredibly powerful. Those moments showed me that occupational therapy is not just about physical recovery, but also about restoring hope, confidence, and quality of life. In that moment, I knew this was where I belonged and where I could make a difference.

Before this experience, I did not even know this career existed. I realized that occupational therapists are often overlooked, even though they play such an important role in helping people rebuild their lives. They help individuals adapt, grow, and regain control after their lives have been disrupted.

This profession may not always get the recognition it deserves, but it has a meaningful impact on so many people. Occupational therapy is a career with endless possibilities and opportunities to help others. I want more people to understand how important this field is and to recognize the incredible work that occupational therapists do every day.