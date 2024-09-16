The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve had little red bumps on my arms for as long as I can remember. Growing up, I was always insecure of how my arms felt and even looked at times, constantly aware of how different I must look from everyone else. After many years of practicing self-love, I’ve learned to embrace my arms, especially because they’re not like everyone else’s. I’ve also learned that I have something called keratosis pilaris which is actually pretty common—and treatable!

So, here are the three products that have essentially cured me of my keratosis pilaris and might soothe yours as well!

1. African net sponge

Soft skin starts in the shower! An African net sponge genuinely changed my life. Not only is it amazing at exfoliating without irritating my skin, but it’s also designed to be breathable, which means you won’t have to replace it as often as you do with a loofah. These sponges are designed to lather and last while also getting the job done. I bought mine from a Nigerian-based business that I found online called AfricanFabs for an affordable price.

2. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub

I don’t typically like to buy products that target specific issues like KP because, in the past, they’ve never worked. But this was not the case with First Aid Beauty’s KP Bump Eraser. I use this product in the shower several times a week by rubbing it on my arms and exfoliating with an African net sponge. Don’t be afraid if your skin looks a little red when doing this; it’s natural for the exfoliation process and will settle down a little while after. I tried this product after purchasing a $30 value First Aid Beauty Box with three products all targeted at those with KP and ingrown hair. While the other products were somewhat forgettable, I haven’t stopped thinking about and using the KP Bump Eraser. You can find it at stores like Target, Ulta, or Sephora; a two-ounce bottle sells for around $12.

3. The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner

This product has been a staple in my skincare routine for several months now and I truly believe that it is one of the main reasons my KP has pretty much disappeared. I put the glycolic acid toner in a spray bottle for easy application. After a shower, I dry my skin off completely and apply a very light layer of the product all over my arms and let it dry. After, I apply lotion and continue my routine. It’s important to note that this is a highly concentrated product and should only be used 2-3 times a week! Do NOT over-apply this product or you may irritate your skin. I got this product at Ulta for $13 and it has lasted for months; I’m not even close to the bottom of the bottle.

I hope that my advice may be helpful for anyone out there who has felt insecure about their skin at one point or another. Taking care of our skin can help give us the confidence boost that we need to go out there and be ourselves. I used to think that I had no control over the way my skin looked, but really, I just didn’t know the right way to take care of it. Find what’s right for YOU and only you.