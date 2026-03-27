The Spring Activity List I Look Forward to All Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My favorite time of the year is when the snow begins to melt, and the weather becomes warmer. It means experiencing what I consider the college experience: spending time outdoors. Seeing everyone out on the Dionne Green always fills my heart with hope. Spring welcomes a slew of activities that I love to do.

1. Reading outdoors

I practically carry my ereader or a book with me everywhere, which means I always have reading material on hand. I love sitting on the Green or finding a bench amongst other people and reading. With the sun beating down on my skin, providing me with a lovely tan, I can immerse myself into any fictional world of my choosing.

2. Walks around campus

Getting in some form of exercise is always nice. Though, I’m less reluctant to take walks outdoors when it’s below 40 degrees but once the 60s and 70s start rolling in, I take advantage. Instead of the short route to class, I take the longer route to soak in as much sun as possible.

3. Wearing cute spring outfits

Winter doesn’t always mean layers and layers of sweaters and jackets, but there’s nothing like the cool breeze of Spring that brings out colors and lighter layers. I’m filled with joy when I’m able to wear skirts and dresses without fear of freezing my legs off.

4. Picnics

Picnics with friends is always a fun activity, and doesn’t even require a picnic basket. All you need is a blanket, some food, and somewhere grassy to sit. I usually love sitting on the Dionne Green because warmer weather always brings everyone outside and together. It also helps that if the UV index is high enough, and having applied lots of sunscreen, staying outside for a few hours can result in a nice tan.

As the weather gets warmer, and the chances to lounge outside increase, I hope that this list gives you an idea or two on how to make the most of the warm, spring weather.