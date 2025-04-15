The Five Things Getting Me Through This Semester

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College can feel like a constant balancing act, especially when your to-do list never ends and burnout starts creeping in. Between classes, work, extracurriculars, and just trying to exist as a functioning human, it’s easy to get overwhelmed.

This semester has tested me, but I’ve found comfort in a few small things that make the chaos a little more manageable, and sometimes, even enjoyable.

Here are the five things that have been getting me through:

1. Wellness Planner

At the start of this semester, I took on the role of sole social media director. I knew there was no way I could balance classes, extracurriculars, work, and this new position without some kind of system, so I turned to a planner.

Historically, planners and I don’t have the best track record. I usually use one for the first week or two, then ditch it and rely on my memory to juggle everything (not a great idea, by the way).

But shortly before heading back to campus after Winter Break, I picked up a random wellness planner at Target; now, it’s basically my lifeline. I don’t go a single day without checking it. The rare days I forget to? Total disasters.

2. Coloring Books

Earlier this semester, my mom sent me a tiny 3×3-inch coloring book. At first, I thought it was cute, but I figured I’d toss it in my backpack and never touch it again. Turns out, I was wrong.

Lately, I’ve been juggling an internship, two jobs, five classes, three weekly rugby practices, and creating content, which, unsurprisingly, has turned my schedule into absolute chaos. Some days, I feel so overwhelmed and irritated that I genuinely don’t know what to do with myself.

That’s when I remember the coloring book.

Now, whenever I feel like I’m spiraling, I pause, pull out that little book, grab my markers, and just color. It sounds simple, but in those moments, I’m brought back to myself. It’s like a reset button. Who knew something so small could be such a lifesaver?

3.Earrings

Okay, it might sound strange, but earrings have seriously been getting me through this semester. I only just got my ears pierced recently, so it’s still a big deal for me. Growing up, I was always playing sports, so I never bothered with piercings, and honestly, I kind of forgot how much I wanted them.

But after my rugby season ended last fall, I decided it was finally time. I went with my dad (who I’d promised could take me to a tattoo parlor for it when I was little) right before Thanksgiving, and by January, I was able to swap them out.

Now? I’m obsessed. Finding cute, affordable earrings and matching them to my outfits has become one of my favorite parts of getting ready in the morning. So, if anyone has recs, send them my way ASAP!

4. Bedtime

I’ve always been a morning person, so I never really understood the hype around nighttime routines until recently. Now, going to bed is one of my favorite parts of the day.

After hanging out with my friends in the DeNaples Center for a solid two hours, I head back to my cozy little room in Redington Hall and start winding down. I take a warm shower with one of my go-to playlists playing, brush my teeth, and hop into bed.

My roommate and I swear red LED lights help us fall asleep faster (we don’t know if it’s real, but we’re sticking to it). Once I’m tucked in, we switch the lights to red, I spray my favorite Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Mist—lavender and vanilla, obviously—and scroll through TikTok until I’m ready to crash. On a good night, the lights are off by 11:30, and I’m out like a light.

5. Spontaneous Fun Time with Friends

Even though I spend time with my friends pretty much every night, it’s the unexpected side quests that really keep me grounded. Whether it’s a quick walk from DeNaples to Brennan Hall, a late-night Taco Bell run, or driving to Wegmans just to grab a slice of chocolate cake for myself, small, unplanned moments bring me a kind of joy I can’t explain. And honestly, they are what keeps me going.

It’s easy to overlook the little things when life gets hectic, but they really do make all the difference. Whether it’s the joy of picking out a new pair of earrings, coloring for five quiet minutes, or laughing with friends over a late-night snack run, I’ve learned to appreciate the small stuff a whole lot more this semester.

If you’re in the thick of it too, try to find your five. They might not solve everything, but they’ll help you breathe a little easier.