By Abbey Griesmer

Indulging in a decadent dessert is a guilty pleasure many of us can’t resist, especially when it involves layers of chocolate chip cookie dough, Oreos, and rich brownie batter. Enter slutty brownies, a sinful treat that combines three beloved sweets into one irresistible confection.

Whether you’re craving a sugar rush for a special occasion or simply looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, this step-by-step guide will walk you through the process of baking these indulgent delights. With just a few simple ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions, you’ll be on your way to creating a batch of slutty brownies that are sure to impress friends, family, and your taste buds alike and here’s a step-by-step guide to baking slutty brownies!

Ingredients: 1 box of brownie mix (plus ingredients listed on the box) 1 package of chocolate chip cookie dough (store-bought or homemade) 1 package of Oreos

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to the temperature specified on the brownie mix box.

2. Prepare the brownie batter according to the instructions on the box. This typically involves mixing the brownie mix with water, oil, and eggs until well combined.

3. Line a baking pan with parchment paper or lightly grease it to prevent sticking.

4. Press the chocolate chip cookie dough evenly into the bottom of the prepared baking pan. Make sure it covers the entire bottom of the pan.

5. Arrange a layer of Oreos on top of the cookie dough. You can place them whole or break them into pieces, depending on your preference.

6. Pour the prepared brownie batter over the layer of Oreos, making sure it covers them completely. If desired, sprinkle additional chocolate chips or chunks over the top of the brownie batter for extra chocolatey goodness.

7. Place the baking pan in the preheated oven and bake according to the brownie mix instructions, usually around 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean.

8. Once baked, remove the slutty brownies from the oven and allow them to cool in the pan for about 10-15 minutes.

9. Carefully lift the slutty brownies out of the pan using the parchment paper or a spatula, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

10. Once cooled, slice the slutty brownies into squares and serve. Enjoy the delicious layers of chocolate chip cookie, Oreo, and brownie goodness!

Optional: You can get creative with this recipe by adding additional toppings such as nuts, caramel sauce, or marshmallows before baking. Let your imagination run wild!

As you savor each decadent bite of these slutty brownies, let their rich layers of chocolatey goodness transport you to dessert paradise. Whether enjoyed warm out of the oven or cooled to perfection, these indulgent treats are guaranteed to satisfy even the most insatiable sweet cravings.

So, gather your ingredients, preheat your oven, and prepare to embark on a culinary adventure that promises to delight your senses and leave you craving just one more bite. After all, life is too short to resist the temptation of a truly delicious dessert, especially when it’s as decadent and delightful as slutty brownies.