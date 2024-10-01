The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At this time in the semester, classes really seem to pick up with exams, projects, and assignments. It can be extremely overwhelming and make you want to just sit in the library for 12 hours straight grinding out work. However, research has been done to show that this is not effective. Breaks are necessary for your brain to be able to function as efficiently and effectively as it can. In fact, not taking breaks can lead to a decrease in academic performance and functioning; our brains were not wired to cram information in one sitting. A study at the University of Illinois showed that even a small redirection of focus from a task can invoke an impressive improvement in that person’s ability to return focus to the task for a longer time (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign).

Some ways I like to take quick breaks are going for walks, going to the gym, talking on the phone with someone, or listening to a playlist. Even if it’s just a five-minute walk around campus to break up the time of me looking at my computer, I find my attention is much more refreshed when I come back. If I have been sitting for over an hour and am beginning to hit a wall in my schoolwork, I often get up and just take a lap around campus to recenter myself. Other times, when I feel extremely tired or burned out, I know I need a longer break than just a quick lap around campus. At these times, I decide to go back to my room, plug in my electronics, and go to the gym or for a run for 30-45 minutes. I’ve found that doing this allows my brain to take a full step back and break from studying and learning. Following this, whenever I go back to doing schoolwork, I have a clearer mind that is ready to absorb and retain more information. Sometimes, if I am not feeling like going for a walk or doing anything physically active, I just call my mom and talk to her about life for a while. I love hearing about what is going on in my family’s day-to-day lives while I am away at school. Lastly, sometimes I just listen to music and close my eyes. Listening to music allows me to just be without having any other thing on my mind or having to complete something that needs to be done. I often focus on the lyrics and enclose myself in them, which relaxes me.

If you are ever feeling very burned out or like you hit a wall with your schoolwork, I hope you take initiative to take a step back, even if it’s just for a quick lap, because it can help you re-center and focus better in the long run!

