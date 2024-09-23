The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was around six or seven years old, I received my first electronic device: the Apple iPod. I got an iPad a few years later, and my first cell phone when I was eleven. These purchases occurred between 2010 and 2015. Somewhere in this time span is when I also made my first social media accounts. In those years, I feel as though society was still acclimating to handheld technology and social media. My parents were not careless, but unaware of the power of the iPod, iPad, and cell phone.

Looking back, I know that social media introduced me to things that young children shouldn’t be introduced to. My parents are not to blame, because mature content was oh-so-easy to access without them knowing. As everyone knows, the Internet in unpredictable, so sometimes things can be discovered unintentionally. Screen time limits were not available until 2018 (The White Hatter), so as time went on, I found myself gravitating to the comfort of my device more and more. With this came attitude changes and anxiety when I was without it. Endless scrolling on social media became a mood killer, making me want to change everything about myself. I have a feeling my teenage years would have looked a lot different (better, maybe?) without my electronics.

Today, I am aware of the struggle I have with putting down my phone. I think a lot of the American population struggles with this every day. I see it as an outlet in moments of stress or sadness, and a punching bag when I’m angry. Seeing countless hours of screen time in my Settings, however, was a serious wake up call. As of late, I try to utilize screen time limits. It isn’t easy realizing how addicted you are to your phone, but once you do, you can take the first steps towards fixing it.

With all this being said, I don’t think electronic devices are all bad. It is wonderful that I can call loved ones, see their faces, instantly share pictures, or find a recipe in seconds. They are also convenient in moments of emergency. I do firmly believe, though, that usage must be done in moderation. Children especially should spend their time focusing on the sweet aspects of life, not the latest celebrity drama.

Take a break from the screen. Take a walk, visit friends or family, or go somewhere you’ve never been to.

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” – Ferris Bueller, 1986