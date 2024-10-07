The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

Over the summer, I developed an obsession with making acai bowls! I tried to perfect my recipe and eventually found a good blend of ingredients. This breakfast is also easy to make in a dorm room or college apartment since you don’t need much. Acai bowls can be easily customized; you can add any fruit or toppings you like! I want to share my recipe with you all to spark some inspiration, feel free to come up with your own mix of ingredients!

The only kitchen equipment you need is a blender. I use the Nutribullet blender and absolutely love it! You can get one on Amazon or Target. Here is my recipe:

Ingredients:

¾ cup frozen strawberries

½ cup frozen blueberries

1 cup frozen acai chunks

½ cup orange juice

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

Preparation:

Now that you have all the ingredients, just add them to the blender cup and let the blender work its magic! I prefer the acai chunks sold at Wegmans and buying fresh strawberries and blueberries to wash and freeze opposed to buying the pre-packaged frozen fruit. I also add peanut butter and granola on top! I know adding sliced fruit, coconut flakes, or Nutella on top is also popular, so make your acai bowl with whatever you like. I hope you try this recipe or make your own, bon appétit!