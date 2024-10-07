Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

Over the summer, I developed an obsession with making acai bowls! I tried to perfect my recipe and eventually found a good blend of ingredients. This breakfast is also easy to make in a dorm room or college apartment since you don’t need much. Acai bowls can be easily customized; you can add any fruit or toppings you like! I want to share my recipe with you all to spark some inspiration, feel free to come up with your own mix of ingredients! 

The only kitchen equipment you need is a blender. I use the Nutribullet blender and absolutely love it! You can get one on Amazon or Target. Here is my recipe:

Ingredients:

¾ cup frozen strawberries 

½ cup frozen blueberries 

1 cup frozen acai chunks 

½ cup orange juice 

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

Preparation:

Now that you have all the ingredients, just add them to the blender cup and let the blender work its magic! I prefer the acai chunks sold at Wegmans and buying fresh strawberries and blueberries to wash and freeze opposed to buying the pre-packaged frozen fruit. I also add peanut butter and granola on top! I know adding sliced fruit, coconut flakes, or Nutella on top is also popular, so make your acai bowl with whatever you like. I hope you try this recipe or make your own, bon appétit! 

Ariana Isayiw

Scranton '25

I am a kinesiology major at the University of Scranton. I am from Westminster, Maryland but absolutely love the idea of living in North Carolina one day! My favorite season is fall, my favorite color is lavender, and my favorite food is sushi. I am not a writer at heart but love compiling short lists that share my favorite things :)