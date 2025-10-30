My Favorite Fall Weekend Getaways

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My favorite part of fall is taking a little weekend trip. There’s nothing better than driving around looking at all the changing leaves while listening to a playlist of Noah Kahan and sipping a warm apple chai. Whether you’re looking for a cozy town with a Gilmore Girls vibe or something a little more spooky, these destinations are perfect for your next fall getaway.

Mystic, CT

Mystic is the definition of a charming coastal town. I love going to Sift Bake Shop for a sweet treat before a day of window shopping. The downtown area is full of such cute shops. My personal favorite is the record store, Mystic Disc. And of course, no trip to Mystic is complete without eating at Mystic Pizza.

Jim Thorpe, PA

Jim Thorpe is great for a quick day trip since it’s only about an hour from campus. The town feels like Pennsylvania’s version of Stars Hollow, with its historic streets and small-town charm. You can tour spots like the Harry Packer Mansion and the Old Jail Museum. You can’t forget about taking a scenic train ride through the Pocono Mountains to catch some peak fall foliage.

Salem, MA

Salem is the perfect place if you’re looking for spooky season vibes. There are so many museums that you can visit to learn the history of the witch trials and the town’s haunted past. The downtown area is filled with many witchy and Halloween-themed shops where you can get anything from decorations to spooky spell books. You can also visit some of the locations from the movie Hocus Pocus or take a ghost tour for even more Halloween vibes.