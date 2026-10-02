Music and Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music is one of my favorite parts of humanity by far because of the ability to create something so lyrical with so much meaning and intention behind it. A singular song can have so much meaning, even if it is only a few minutes long. It can recall a happy memory, a period in your life where you struggled, remind you of someone, or even something. Music has stayed the one constant thing during every stage of my life, never ceasing to soothe me. No matter what I am feeling or going through, there is always a song or an album that can carry me through that. Music has the strong and everlasting ability to pull me out of my deep thoughts, and it can also send me into serious moments of contemplation.

Music and mental health form a very strong alliance for me. This is one of the things that I have the most passion about. In my darkest moments, a singular Noah Kahan song can bring me lower and make me feel all the feels, while an Ella Langley song can uplift me no matter my mood.

Music in the summertime is one of my favorite times for myself. Rolling the windows down and blasting the music has been one of the most comforting and healing things I have ever done, especially after what I have gone through.

Music has been an important part of every phase of my life. I had songs on repeat from my first relationship, my second relationship, loss of friendships, developing new friendships, and periods of time where I worked hard to rebuild my relationship with myself. That is one of the things that I am most proud of myself. Instead of finding comfort in other ways, or building unhealthy habits, music gave me an outlet. It gave me a way to express myself and validate my own feelings in camaraderie with the artists of songs I was listening to.

Music is one of the most healing things for me. It provides me with so much more comfort than a singular person can give. Having someone else’s voice and emotions in my headphones or coming out of my car speakers makes me feel seen and heard, and it makes me feel anything but alone. Being alone with my thoughts can scare me most times, but having music in the background brings me peace in knowing that I, and anyone else, am never alone in their own emotions or experiences.

Music has always had the answers for me, no matter what uncertainty I have. When I am feeling the most reflective in my life, Noah Kahan is my artist of choice. If I’m feeling

somewhat upbeat, Taylor Swift is a go-to. If I feel like an angsty teenage girl, which sometimes happens, Olivia Rodrigo is the way to go.

Music has so much power, and I hope that never goes away.