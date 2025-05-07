More Than a Paycheck: Finding Myself Through Every Odd Job

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I hear people my age say they’ve never had a job—or have only worked one job during their entire high school career—I’m always a little shocked. I’ve had a part-time job since I was 16. While it wasn’t always by choice, each job taught me something different and helped shape who I am today. I often found myself getting bored with my part-time jobs, which led me to constantly seek something new. So, here’s a look back at all the different part-time jobs I’ve had and the lessons each one taught me that I’ll carry with me forever.

Sky Zone Part Host

At Sky Zone, every party came with different kids, different parents, and different tips. This was probably one of the more chaotic jobs I’ve had; it was also my first. You would think the kids would be worse than the parents, but that is far from the truth. Surprisingly, it was often the parents who made things more stressful. Some came in with high expectations, micromanaged every detail, or got impatient when things didn’t run perfectly. That job taught me how to keep my cool under pressure, stay polite when handling complaints, and still make the experience fun for the kids, who, most of the time, were just thrilled to jump around. I had to quickly learn how to think on my feet when things didn’t go as planned. It taught me how to be adaptable and confident in front of crowds, which are skills that still help me now in social and professional settings.

Cashier at a Pet Store

Working the register seemed simple… until you’re ringing up dog food while explaining return policies and comforting a customer whose cat just passed away. I never thought I would be lugging 40-pound bags of dog food out to 80-year-old grandpas’ cars, but nothing was more rewarding than their smiles and appreciation. I also learned that some people should not be pet owners. I saw people treating animals like accessories or not having the money to afford all the necessities that pets need. I learned about so many different dog breeds and which foods were the best options. Animals are living beings that require time, attention, and love, even the spiders and geckos. This job taught me patience, emotional intelligence, and how to handle both happy and heartbreaking moments with care.

Gymnastics Instructor

So, I have never done gymnastics in my life. But I was looking for extra money and stumbled across this job. I didn’t know anything about it, especially not how to teach it to kids. But I quickly caught on to the bars, beams, and whatever “vaulting” is. Being responsible for young kids’ safety and confidence inside the gym was no small task. The kids were always so excited to see me, and it would make my day when they told me my hair looked pretty or where they were going after class. This job showed me how to lead by example, communicate clearly, and show up as a role model.

Smoothie Bowl Crew Member

Let me tell you: one of my hidden talents is making a mean açaí bowl. This job had such a chill vibe, and working alongside my best friends from high school made every shift feel more like a hangout than work. The environment was fun, creative, and full of good energy. On top of perfecting my smoothie bowl game, I even learned how to make cold-pressed juices (which felt very wellness influencer of me). It was a refreshing break from the more intense jobs I’d had and reminded me how valuable it is to enjoy the people you work with.

Looking back, each of these jobs—whether chaotic, heartwarming, or just plain weird—taught me something meaningful. I’ve learned how to lead, how to listen, how to stay calm in stressful moments, and how to work with all kinds of people. Even the smallest tasks (yes, even scrubbing a blender) came with lessons I didn’t expect. While not every job was glamorous, and some tested my patience, they all helped shape the person I’m becoming. I’m proud of my messy, unpredictable job history, and even more proud of the resilience, empathy, and confidence I’ve gained along the way.

So, here’s to the after-school shifts, the weekend wake-up calls, and the coworkers who I still wonder about sometimes. Because even when it’s “just a part-time job,” you never know how much it can teach you.