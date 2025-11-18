Mind Over Midterms: Surviving End of Semester Burn Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are running on Dunkin, 2 AM study sessions, and pure willpower right now, I promise you are not alone. Us college students all know the dreaded feeling when suddenly there’s 4 exams, 3 quizzes, and a group project all due in the same two weeks. End of semester burnout tends to hit hard, and motivation slowly disappears, but it doesn’t have to take over. Here are a few simple ways I allow myself to recharge and continue put my best foot forward before final week approaches:

Prioritize sleep!

Even though this might seem like the simplest answer to a complex issue, it’s easy for me to neglect sleep when crunching for exams. Staying up late might seem helpful in the moment but drains my energy for the next day. Power naps are also a good way for me to regain some energy in the mid-day.

Try a coffee crawl!

If you’ve ever heard of a bar crawl, it is the same concept. To make studying more fun, I like to try changing up the location I chose to work in. I try new local coffeeshops, study rooms on campus, libraries, outside, or even the car. The change in environment helps me to get excited about going out to study and also maintaining focus.

Hangout with your friends.

It’s easy for me to neglect my relationships when I am putting all my energy into achieving my goals, but burnout tends to thrive on isolation. I try to stay connected with the people I love; it will lower my stress and it helps me to feel like I am not alone.

Create a killer playlist

Creating a designated study playlist is not only fun for me but can help me shift into the lock in mindset. Listening to music that I like can make studying a little less boring and using headphones will help to block out any outside distractions.

Celebrate small wins

It’s easy for me to get caught up in the checklist mindset: “okay I finished one thing, on to the next,” but it’s important not to overlook what I have already accomplished even if it seems small. I now try to break up big, overwhelming tasks into smaller parts to maintain motivation. I feel most satisfied and proud of myself when I acknowledge all that I have done, instead of focusing on what I haven’t.