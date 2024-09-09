Let’s Talk: National Suicide Prevention Month

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trigger Warning: This article discusses suicide

As many welcome in September with fall weather and warm pumpkin drinks, it is also a crucial time of year to raise awareness for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is a time to raise awareness of this important crisis happening all around the globe affecting all people. This month hopes to shift the perspective on this topic. Suicide is a complex and painful issue that touches countless people of all ages, backgrounds, and circumstances. But this topic is also one that carries a heavy stigma, making it more challenging for those who are struggling to seek help. In this article I will discuss facts about this month, how others can help and spread awareness, and ways to remember that you are LOVED, IMPORTANT, and NEVER alone.

Millions of people are affected by mental illness each year. Across the country, many people just like you work, perform, create, compete, laugh, love, and inspire every day while fighting an invisible battle. Here are a few fast facts for readers who are unfamiliar with this topic:

1. 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year.

2. 1 in 6 U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year.

3. 50% of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 74% by age 24.

4. Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among people aged 10-14.

5. 33.5% of U.S. adults with mental illness also experienced a substance use disorder in 2021.

6. Depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide.

How can I raise awareness and show support?

1. Ask how other people are feeling:

Check in on your friends and family and lend a listening ear if they need one. Give supportive advice if it is needed and just always be a caring friend. Mental illnesses are often an invisible struggle, so you never know what battles people are fighting. In my life, I always try to touch base with all my friends at least weekly to check in on them and see how their lives are going and if there’s anything I can do to help them. Most of the time people just want someone to listen and be there for them so never dismiss anyone.

2. Show love towards everyone you meet:

Always try to show love towards your family, friends, and even strangers! Though at times this can be a struggle if you get into an argument with a loved one, try to leave everything on a positive note. Even positive interactions with strangers can go a long way, like complimenting a stranger or leaving a positive sticky note in a common area for everyone to read. We never know what someone is going through, so it is always good to be kind no matter what the circumstances are! This also goes the same way for being kind and showing love to yourself. It is just as important to take care of your mental health as someone else’s. This can include talking with a health care professional, going to therapy, having self-care time throughout the week, journaling, or going outside to take time for yourself.

3. Spread Awareness:

This can include a variety of things, like posting on your Instagram story that it is Suicide Prevention Month, wearing purple and turquoise this month, or even supporting a friend who is going through a hard time. Anything to spread the word and love is beneficial. For me, I find posting various things on my Instagram story to spread awareness works best, and writing this article so more people are aware. Knowledge is power so the more people that learn about Suicide Prevention Month are more lives that can be saved.

Always remember, YOU ARE LOVED:

Love is a powerful tool and the best way we can support one another. Always remind those around you how much you appreciate having them in your life. A reminder, compliment, or even a smile or a hug can go a long way in someone’s life. Lastly, to everyone reading this, there is always someone who loves you and someone to talk to. Tomorrow needs YOU!

Sources:

nami.org/suicidepreventionmonth

Nationwide Lifeline 988

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is always available. You can call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 suicide & crisis lifeline.