Let’s Talk: Learning Disabilities Awareness Month

As October ends, I thought it would be beneficial to talk about Learning Disabilities Awareness Month! This is a time to highlight 1 in 5 people who think and learn differently than their peers and friends. For those who experience learning disabilities, this month is about fostering, understanding, and compassion. This article holds a special place in my heart because growing up, I struggled with a learning disability in school. By sharing my story and spreading information, I hope to help more people understand what a learning disability entails and why awareness is essential.

So, what is a learning disability?

A learning disability is a broad term that describes a condition in which a student with average or above average intelligence experiences significant difficulty with academic skills such as reading, writing, math, communication, or attention. Types of learning disabilities include dyslexia, which affects reading and language processing, dysgraphia, which impacts writing abilities, dyscalculia, which makes math and numbers challenging, and ADHD, which can influence focus and executive functioning. According to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), a learning disability is a condition that causes a child’s achievement to be substantially below what one might expect for that child. Learning disabilities do not include intellectual disabilities, emotional disturbances, or visual and hearing disabilities.

How are learning disabilities identified?

In most cases, a teacher or parent notices a child is struggling to learn or is falling behind in class. After that, an evaluation can be requested by the teacher or the parent. A set of tests are then given to see why the child might be having difficulties. The evaluation results help determine the best ways to support the child, whether through an Individualized Education Plan (IEP), intensive instruction in a smaller group setting, or personalized, one-on-one instruction with an aide. These supports aim to provide tailored assistance, helping the child gain confidence and develop strategies to address their unique learning needs.

My Learning Disability Journey!

Though I do not remember much about the beginning of the process since I was so young, I do know that my parents advocated for my rights to have the help I needed and sought out the best resources for me to acquire. My parents moved forward with what they were given about my learning disability with courage and enrolled me in early intervention classes that helped me gain essential skills and knowledge at a young age to set me up for a path of success. When I was younger, I had difficulty with certain school subjects like math, reading and writing, but I was able to get the help I needed by having an aide and getting extra time on exams, among other things that my IEP stated. With all of this came the struggle of having a sense of shame when it came to my learning disability. Even at a young age, I was worried that it made me “less than” my friends or that others might think I wasn’t smart. However, as I grew older, my perspective shifted. I began to see that a learning disability does not define me or anyone else who has one. It’s simply part of how I learn and approach the world. In fact, my learning disability has taught me resilience. It has shown me how to work hard and remain determined with my goals even if it means there are a few bumps in my path to get there or it takes a while. My experience has also taught me about the power of kindness; I still remember the friends who were by my side no matter what and the kids who were cruel just because I learned differently than them. Because of this, I make a conscious effort to be kind to everyone, because kindness can make a difference in someone’s world. I try to always pass on the kindness I have been taught by my family, friends, and classmates because that is how we truly succeed!

Why Awareness Matters:

For those of any age with learning disabilities, facing academic challenges can feel isolating and frustrating, especially if others don’t fully understand. This is why Learning Disability Awareness Month is crucial because it’s a time to break down stigmas, educate others, and remind those with learning disabilities that they aren’t alone in their academic struggles. By understanding these challenges, we can create a more inclusive, kind, and supportive environment for everyone to thrive in, regardless of how they learn!

“How we learn has nothing to do with how brilliant we are.” – Henry Winkler

Source:

https://www.readingrockets.org/topics/learning-disabilities/articles/learning-disabilities-overview