Ideas for how to take breaks during finals season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

During this stressful time of the semester, here are a few of my favorite ideas for destressing and taking a break during finals!

Schedule a study break with friends

Grab Starbucks coffee or have a quick talking session with your friends. Talking things out over coffee can always help forget about finals for an hour or so!

Get a sweet treat

Everyone always deserves a sweet treat! From a milkshake to ice cream or hot chocolate and a little pick me up always helps to get through studying.

Watch a TV episode or Christmas movie

Currently, my go-to TV show to turn on is Grey’s Anatomy or a Christmas Disney movie! This is a great way to take a break or end a night of studying before going to bed.

Go on a walk

A quick 10-minute walk can help clear and reset your mind. Even though it is a tad chilly, grabbing a jacket and taking a nice stroll helps me destress and get a change of scenery.

Have a dance/music break

Go put on your favorite playlist and songs, and get up and dance! Moving your body to any music can help calm your thoughts. This is one of my favorite things to do and just dance in my room like no one is watching.

These are just five ideas, but anything that helps you destress during finals is always a great thing to do, even if you feel cramped with studying. A break can always help your mental health and improve your studying habits!