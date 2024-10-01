The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I spent the summer searching the Internet for the best beauty and skincare products to make my skin soft and hydrated year-round. After trying out dozens of products from drugstore to high-end, I’ve complied my official list of tried-and-true products that I know I can rely on even in the dryer winter months.

African Net Sponge

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again—you NEED to get an African net sponge! Designed to lather, exfoliate, and clean all while lasting three times longer than a loofah, this product is affordable and reliable. Soft skin starts in the shower—if your skin isn’t properly cleansed and exfoliated, that top layer of dead skin will hold you back from your skin’s true potential. You can find these online for no more than $10. I recommend purchasing an African net sponge from an African-owned business instead of at a drug store.

Johnson’s Baby Oil

Struggling while shaving your legs? Try baby oil—don’t freak out! I was also hesitant at first for obvious reasons. A slippery substance mixed with a razor? Sounds like a bloodbath. Surprisingly, I’ve found that baby oil was the missing piece for me when it comes to shaving. It also helps moisturize your skin while you’re in the shower, where skin typically feels dryer. I suggest re-washing your legs after shaving so that there isn’t an excessive amount of oil left. You’ll still feel results even if you wash it off!

Necessaire The Body Serum

While it’s definitely on the more expensive side, I believe Necessaire’s “The Body Serum” to be worth every penny. If you’re in the space to splurge, this is the perfect product to do so with. Loaded with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramide, this is perfect for all over your body. I love to mix this serum with a light body oil right after a shower; it leaves me feeling hydrated all day. If you’re not in the place to spend this much, traditional hyaluronic acid serums from The Ordinary or Good Molecules can be used in the same way and provide similar results.

Shea Moisture Daily Hydration Coconut Body Oil

The perfect body oil to mix with serums after a shower, Shea Moisture has never failed me. Not only is it affordable and accessible (you can find it at Target, CVS, and Ulta), but it also lasts a lifetime. It can be a little much to use without diluting with a serum, so I recommend doing so. Watch out for a strong scent with this one—it tends to linger throughout the day, so make sure to choose a scent you like and that matches with your perfume.

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Sol De Janeiro’s “Bum Bum Cream” is popular for a reason—it works so well! I like using this product on my thighs and other places where I might want to firm my skin. This is such a creamy and silky product that smells delectable. While the price is on the higher side, I’ve found that I can stretch the smaller-sized bottles for a pretty long time if I only apply it to necessary areas instead of all over.

Feeling confident about your skin is something that you deserve. While not all these products are for everybody, taking the time to work on self-care can boost your confidence and general happiness!