How to balance family time and finals this Thanksgiving

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

Thanksgiving Break is coming up! If you’re like me, you’re excited to see your family and enjoy Thanksgiving dinner, but you’re also worried about having time to get work done and prepare for finals. Here’s some tips on how to balance your time over break.

1. Take time for yourself

Whenever I have a break from school, I often find myself feeling guilty for doing things other than work, like shopping with my mom or watching a movie. But that’s the whole point of a break! It may seem like you’re supposed to use all the free time you have to get ahead, but you need to use that time to relax too.

2. Schedule out time to do work

As much as you need and deserve time to relax, you might feel better if you carve out a little time to do some work over break too. Make a few attainable goals so that you’re not super stressed when you get back from break, but make sure you’re not spending the whole break glued to your computer.

3. Set aside time that’s just for family

It’s also important to set boundaries for yourself while you’re home on break. There are other days in the break besides Thanksgiving Day, so consider taking a break from work on the holiday to help make dinner or spend time with family. As important as homework and exams are, time with family and friends is just as valuable. You probably won’t remember the test you were stressed about in college in a few years, but the memories you make with your family will last forever.

4. Make yourself a schedule for after break

You may be overwhelmed by how much you have to do when you return from break. It might be helpful to make yourself a schedule for studying when you get back. I find when I write out the things I have to do, it makes me feel a lot less overwhelmed and stressed.

You might be feeling stressed about final exams and projects, but don’t let that stress take away from the joy of the holiday season. Make sure to make time for yourself and your family this break and get some much-needed rest. If you plan out your time, you’ll feel a lot less overwhelmed, and you’ll still be able to enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner. It may be a stressful time, but there’s still a lot to be thankful for!