Stress is a normal part of being a college student, and I feel it especially when my assignments start to pile up. Sometimes it feels like there is just too much to do and not enough time to do it all. Over time, I have found a few ways that help me handle my stress and get through busy weeks a little easier.

One thing that really helps me is taking a nap. When I get too stressed or tired, I usually cannot focus well on my work. Instead of forcing myself to keep going, I let myself rest. A short nap—even just twenty or thirty minutes—gives me the energy I need to come back to my assignments feeling more awake and ready to focus. I used to feel guilty for resting, but now I know that taking a break helps me work better and finish things faster.

Another thing I like to do when I am feeling overwhelmed is go for a walk outside. When I’m stressed, I often stay stuck in my room, trying to finish everything all at once. However, staying inside too long just makes me feel even more stressed and tired. Going outside, even for a short walk, helps me breathe fresh air, clear my mind, and feel connected to the world around me. It reminds me that it is important to take care of myself, not just my schoolwork. Being outside, hearing the birds, feeling the wind, and seeing other people lifts my mood and makes me feel more relaxed.

Making lists is another major way I manage my stress. When I feel like I have a million things to do, writing them down helps me get organized. I make a simple list of the tasks I want to finish each day. Seeing everything written out makes it feel less overwhelming. I also try to break up big assignments into smaller steps and spread them out over the week. Instead of trying to do everything at once, I do a little bit each day. This makes my workload feel more manageable and keeps me from getting too stressed the night before something is due.

Through these habits, I have learned that dealing with stress is not about getting rid of it completely. It is about finding ways to take care of myself when things get hard. Resting, getting fresh air, and staying organized help me feel calmer and more in control. I also remind myself that it’s okay to take breaks and that I don’t have to be perfect.

College life can be busy and stressful, but with small changes in how I handle my time and energy, I have learned to manage it better. Stress is something that will always come and go, but knowing how to take care of myself makes a huge difference. By taking breaks, getting outside, and making lists, I can stay focused, feel better, and keep moving forward, even when things get tough.