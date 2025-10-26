How Baking Became Both My Hobby & My Love Language

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before coming to college, I had never baked anything myself before. I helped my mom when she baked, but all I really did was throw in the flour and mix the ingredients together. I always told myself I was bad at baking, even though I had never really tried. Last year, I decided to try to bake something by myself for the first time. When my boyfriend and I first started dating, he had cooked for me a couple of times, and I wanted to do something for him in return, so I decided to make banana bread. I used the recipe that my mom always uses, and to my surprise, it came out just like hers. I was filled with so much pride when my boyfriend tried the banana bread and liked it, and I found a new passion that I didn’t expect to have.

I kept up with baking after that, which always had the underlying theme of love. Love was my “why” for baking. It may sound silly to need a “why” to bake cookies or a cake, but baking can be difficult, and it requires a lot of patience and precision. Having someone to make it for, whether it’s a friend, a significant other, or a family member, makes baking feel rewarding rather than like a chore. And the great part about baking for people you love is that even if what you make doesn’t come out perfect, they’re still going to love it because they love you, and they appreciate the effort you put in for them.

Though there have been some failures after I started my baking journey, there have been many successes as well. I have made everything, but specifically the kitchen sink cookies that (I’ve been told) taste just like the ones from Panera. I also made red velvet chocolate chip cookies for Valentine’s Day, which my boyfriend said were his favorite thing I’ve made so far. Baking became a great way for me to show my appreciation for the people I love. I baked for my boyfriend and my friends. I even brought in some of my cookies to my supervisors at my internship, and they loved them. I love being able to offer something when my friends come over to my apartment or when I’m going somewhere, and of course, it’s always an ego booster when people complement things that I make.

Baking has become one of my favorite hobbies—but for me, it is more than just a hobby. It is a way to show my love for the people in my life who matter the most to me. One of my love languages is acts of service; I always appreciate when people put time and effort into doing things for me, so that is how I like to show love in return. If you’re thinking about starting to bake, but you don’t think you’ll be good at it, my advice to you is to find an easy recipe online and just try it. It may turn out better than you think, and even if it doesn’t, the people who truly love you will appreciate it anyway.