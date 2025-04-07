The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

With summer just around the corner, I’ve been trying to squeeze in a few gym sessions a couple of times a week, somehow balancing workouts in between a million papers, finals, and caffeine-fueled all-nighters. But nothing is more therapeutic than putting in my AirPods and going on a “Hot Girl Walk.”

Suddenly, the world shifts into a coming-of-age movie, and I’m the main character. One minute I’m giving myself a mental pep talk, the next I’m thinking about what I should’ve said in that one argument that happened five months ago. Then I’m contemplating whether I should transfer to a school where it’s hot all year round.

These walks aren’t just about getting in shape: they’re part therapy, part manifestation, and 100% main character energy. And of course, they need the perfect Spotify soundtrack. So, here’s a peek into the wild ride that is my brain during a Hot Girl Walk, paired with the songs that fuel each manic thought:

Sports car – Tate McRae

Walking on the treadmill to this song makes me feel like the hottest person ever, even if I’m dripping in sweat. Tate McRae has this effortlessly cool-girl energy that I personally want to bring into my summer. This song makes me want to drive down a city highway with the windows down, surrounded by my friends. It just radiates confidence and self-assurance, exactly the mentality every hot girl should have.

Diet Pepsi – Addison Rae

How can someone who got famous just for doing TikTok dances make such a masterpiece of a song? Diet Pepsi is, personally, my song of the summer. It makes me think of the girl I couldn’t wait to become when I was younger. Being in college, I get so caught up in schoolwork, exams, and rolling out of bed ten minutes before class that I forget how excited I once was for the freedom to wear whatever I wanted without my mom saying “no.” I forget how fun it used to be to get dressed up for no reason. Reminding yourself that putting on makeup and picking out a cute outfit is fun is something I take for granted. Diet Pepsi reminds me that being a little dramatic, maybe a little delusional, and completely myself is more than perfectly fine.

Breakin’ Dishes – Rihanna

This song… perfection. Ever had a guy cheat on you? Ever been ghosted? This song will make you feel unstoppable. Rihanna doesn’t care if her man is cheating, she just wants something to throw at him. It’s honestly one of the most relatable songs on this playlist because sometimes, you just need to get your anger out. It pairs especially well with gym cardio. When I listen to Breakin’ Dishes, I like to imagine I’m a housewife waiting for my husband to come home after a late night, smashing plates in the kitchen in a silk robe with mascara running down my face. Dramatic? Yes. Absolutely needed? Also, yes.

My Kink is Karma – Chappell Roan

This is another song that symbolizes rage, but also the freeing feeling you get after cutting someone off. Knowing that karma is doing her job to someone who deserves it is one of the best feelings, whether we want to admit it or not. Seeing someone who did you dirty ruin their own life? I’m not ashamed to say it makes me feel a little good, and Chappell Roan captures that beautifully. This is a song you can throw on while walking to class and feel like you’re in a movie. It’s not just a song for a “Hot Girl Walk,” it’s the reason for the walk.

Grow A Pear – Kesha

This might just be the ultimate “Hot Girl Walk” song. Not only is Kesha an icon who raised a million little girls to love glitter, she’s also the perfect embodiment of freedom. She taught us that it’s okay to be loud or messy, and that sometimes, you just need to have a little fun. This song reassures me that it’s okay to walk away from things that no longer serve you. Sometimes the most healing thing you can do is throw on a miniskirt, some glitter, and forget whatever’s been bothering you.