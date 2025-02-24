The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.
I know all too well how easy it is to get caught up in big picture ideas. One must constantly look ahead to the next thing, especially in college, but I grew tired of telling myself, “I just need to get through this week.” I have found that staying present in the moment and finding joy in everyday life contributes to well-being. Seemingly “small” or “easy” accomplishments deserve to be celebrated just as much as big milestones. I invite you to join me on my journey to find joy in the little things. Here are some simple pleasures that anyone can do to make each day a little bit brighter.
Feeling the sun on your face
Painting your nails a fun color
Talking to a friend
Applying eyeliner
Putting on jewelry
Dancing in the rain
Wearing your favorite outfit
Spending time with a pet
Eating a sweet treat
Decorating everyday objects with stickers
Drinking a hot drink in the morning
Reading a book
Moving your body
Trying something new
Wearing fuzzy socks
Watching the sunset
Listening to your favorite song
Eating a piece of fruit
Getting fresh air
There is much good in the world, even though it does not always feel that way. By recognizing small amusement every day, you can view the world through a more present and grateful lens. I hope you feel inspired and begin to notice joy in the little things alongside me!