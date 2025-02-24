The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

I know all too well how easy it is to get caught up in big picture ideas. One must constantly look ahead to the next thing, especially in college, but I grew tired of telling myself, “I just need to get through this week.” I have found that staying present in the moment and finding joy in everyday life contributes to well-being. Seemingly “small” or “easy” accomplishments deserve to be celebrated just as much as big milestones. I invite you to join me on my journey to find joy in the little things. Here are some simple pleasures that anyone can do to make each day a little bit brighter.

Feeling the sun on your face

Painting your nails a fun color

Talking to a friend

Applying eyeliner

Putting on jewelry

Dancing in the rain

Wearing your favorite outfit

Spending time with a pet

Eating a sweet treat

Decorating everyday objects with stickers

Drinking a hot drink in the morning

Reading a book

Moving your body

Trying something new

Wearing fuzzy socks

Watching the sunset

Listening to your favorite song

Eating a piece of fruit

Getting fresh air

There is much good in the world, even though it does not always feel that way. By recognizing small amusement every day, you can view the world through a more present and grateful lens. I hope you feel inspired and begin to notice joy in the little things alongside me!