The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

Life can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially when school and responsibilities pile up. It’s easy to get caught up in deadlines, assignments, and tasks, leaving little time to spend with family and friends or to do the things you truly enjoy. When stress takes over, it can feel like nothing is going right, and even simple tasks can seem impossible.

However, managing stress is key to maintaining a balanced and healthy life. One of the best ways to do this is through effective time management. By organizing your tasks and setting priorities, you can prevent stress from taking control and ensure you don’t miss out on the good moments.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, here are some simple but effective strategies to help:

Take a deep breath – Sometimes, pausing for a moment to breathe deeply can help reset your mind and calm your nerves. Prioritize your tasks – Identify what needs immediate attention and what can wait. This helps you focus on the most important things first. Use a planner – Keeping a planner or making a to-do list can help you stay organized and keep track of your daily tasks. Reward yourself – After completing tasks, take time to relax and do something you enjoy. Whether it’s watching a show, going for a walk, or spending time with loved ones, giving yourself breaks helps maintain a healthy balance.

Stress is a part of life, but it doesn’t have to control you. By taking small steps to manage your time and prioritize self-care, you can make room for both responsibilities and relaxation. Remember, your well-being matters just as much as your achievements!