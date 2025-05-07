The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

With the weather warming up and the sun finally peeking through, I have been craving ice cream! Rather than spending money on a tub of Ben & Jerry’s at the grocery store, I decided to try and make my own. Per usual, I went to Pinterest to find the perfect recipe. There were so many recipes to pick from, and they all looked so good, but I landed on a creamy Greek yogurt ice cream recipe. Using this basic recipe makes it easy to personalize and add in any toppings you like! Here is the recipe I followed:

2 cups Greek yogurt

1/3 cup peanut butter

1/4 cup honey

2 tsp vanilla extract

2/3 cup milk

A handful of dark chocolate chips and mini M&M’s!

I am a huge chocolate person, so I added the dark chocolate and mini M&M’s, but you all can definitely add other toppings like peanuts, caramel, Oreos, and so much more! After combining all the ingredients and mixing it all up, store it in the freezer until it reaches the consistency of ice cream and enjoy!