In school, it has always been hard for me to fit in. I was bullied for as long as I can remember.

I wasn’t considered part of what everyone called the “cool kids”.

The three words the kids in my elementary and middle school described were as were, athletic, pretty and smart.

I remember crying every day when I got home, asking my parents why I wasn’t enough for the kids in my class or in my school. I was always telling them that I didn’t want to go to school or go to practice. Because what was the point in going? Everyone had already made up their mind on who I was as an individual.

As I began to get older, I learned that everyone is different. Everyone is beautiful, smart and athletic in their own way.

I moved to a new school, had a fresh start and made new friends. Of course, every school district has the bullies, but I noticed that the people I met and became friends with were the people who would stick by my side.

In that moment, I decided that I am enough and that I would prove to all the people who bullied me that they were wrong. That I am enough. That I am perfect in my own, unique way.

So, for that, I started to not care as much about what other people thought of me. I went to school and excelled in all my classes like I had always done. I made high honor roll or honor roll and graduated high school with thirty college credits. And I went to a college that has, so far, truly felt like home. I continued to make friends with people that love me for who I am.

With sports, I was told that I would never go anywhere with it. Softball was, and still is, my passion. There was a handful of people who said that I “sucked” and that I should just give up.

Well, I continued playing the sports that I loved in my youth years all the way up through now. I even joined a travel softball team to continue bettering myself. No, not for others, but for myself. I wanted to prove to myself that I was, and still am, good enough for sports. I mean, is it a bonus to prove them wrong? Yes but that isn’t what it’s all about.

So, if there is one thing I’ve learned from being bullied for a big chunk of life it is that if you put your mind to something, don’t let others try to talk you out of i or put you down.

Always remember, and I mean ALWAYS, that you ARE pretty, you ARE smart and you ARE athletic. YOU ARE YOU AND THAT IS BEAUTIFUL ALL AROUND.