Women’s Running Culture

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

In honor of Women’s History Month, I want to highlight the challenges that are faced within the running community. Being a runner is NOT easy. It’s not that people don’t recognize that running is physically demanding. The issue lies under the mental aspect of being a runner and with that, the toxic stereotypes that deteriorate the mental health of the athletes. Many female runners go through the challenges of feeling like they are “not thin enough” or falsely believe the concept that the thinner you are, the faster you are. This leads to several athletes having conflicts with their body image and eating habits.

Current studies have shown an increase in eating disorders amongst female running athletes with many runners at risk for developing one. Research shows that more athletes in “leanness” sports (ex. running) have experienced an eating disorder (46%). Other research reported that up to 60% of female athletes have struggled with their body image (60%).

This is not uncommon in the professional world either. In 2019, New York Times published a video titled “I Was the Fastest Girl in America, Until I Joined Nike.” This story focused on 17-year-old Mary Cain, the youngest girl in America to join a World Championship Team. In 2013, she joined the best track team in the world, Nike’s Oregon Project, led by the star coach, Alberto Salzar. During her time on the team, Mary Cain was constantly instructed by Alberto to lose weight, putting a low goal weight for her to hit.

At this time, there were no nutritionists or psychologists for her to go to; everyone ordered her to listen to Alberto. He even gave her diuretics and birth control pills in an attempt to lose more weight. As she got progressively thinner and thinner, her physical and mental health deteriorated, which resulted in Caine breaking five bones and experiencing suicidal thoughts.

This happens to many female runners of all ages and for female athletes in other sports as well. Being a runner myself, I have gone through the toxicity and internal conflict the sport comes with in regard to eating habits and body image. It’s hard being on a female team with the running stereotype that runners have to be thin to perform well. Being on the outskirts of what people define as a “runner body” can lead people to feeling like they don’t belong on the team or are not fit enough to do well. It’s a vicious cycle and alarming for young girls to develop this concept. We must continue to advocate for women’s mental health when it comes to sports. Food is fuel and any body can be an athlete’s body. Women in sports are extremely powerful and should be recognized for their courage and achievements outside of their performance. There is a lot that goes on under the surface beyond what most people see.