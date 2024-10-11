Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
With Death, There Is Life

Olivia Francis
My second year of college has not been easy. Mentally, I have been struggling, as I have begun to question who I am. Although this has been a difficult journey for me, I have decided that Olivia needs to pass away, and it’s not in the way that you think.  

In all our lives, everyone loses a loved one. I know that when I was a sophomore in high school, my grandma passed away from battling Covid-19. At first, I thought I was going to be fine since we weren’t that close, but the more time passed, the longer the days became, and I started to mourn her. She had lived with me and my family for three years at the time she died.  

The hardest thing I had to do was write a poem for her celebration of life. It felt like when I was writing it, I knew that she was gone, and she wasn’t coming back. If she saw me now, she would be so sad to see that I am struggling but would tell me how proud she is of everything that I have accomplished.  

There was a quote I heard this week from a guest speaker on campus, and she said, “You shouldn’t have to light yourself on fire just to keep someone else warm” and I swear, it changed my whole perspective on how I am feeling in college right now. The old Olivia would do anything to help those who were draining her energy and wasting her time just because she wanted to fit into a crowd that did not appreciate her. That’s why I had to let her go.  

Coming to college, I had one goal: Be a different person than I was yesterday. I felt like I was getting somewhere, but then big changes happened in my life, and I was back at square one. So, I needed to do something different.  

In my mind, I’m standing above a grave with no wording. I bend down, I plant flower seeds, and, over time, I watch the flowers grow. Although I have “died,” I am blossoming into something far greater than I expected. I’m becoming the woman little Olivia has always wanted to become.  

Although I mourn losing such a big part of myself, I know it’s necessary if I want to continue to grow. Believe me, growth is not easy. But, for me to reach my full potential as a person, I need to recognize all the good things in my life and teach myself how to make them great.  

