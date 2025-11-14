WICKEDly Well Done Brand Deals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I myself am a huge fan of Wicked. The book, the musical, and the new movie format that the franchise has taken. With the anticipation growing for Wicked: For Good, we have been supplied with another round of brand deals.

Speaking in brand deal terms, nothing can quite top the iconic (and a little hilarious) Target commercial that Cynthia Erivo starred in, but for both movies, I have also absolutely adored many of the new products hitting the market.

Here’s a glimpse into what collabs have almost made my debit card “defy gravity” and fly right out of my wallet:

How sweet it is that Ariana gets to incorporate her dream role into her own brand!?

A set that incorporates all of the essentials to bring together a Glinda-fied makeup look. There is an Elphaba set too, with perfect colors for this darker, colder season. I almost caved.

Everyone who knows me knows that I have a serious shoe problem. This cutesy collab shoe line is certainly not helping that very much.

I have been loving the trend of adding a sneaker vibe to a pair of flats lately, so this scratches multiple itches at the same time. SO cute!

Do I need a $450 pot? No. Absolutely not.

Is it hard to resist? Yes. Absolutely.

LOVE this collab. So high end and beautifully made without looking tacky.

“Love-a-Lot bear” as Glinda, and “Good Luck bear” as Elphaba…I’m weak.

I loved this brand growing up… so getting to see it in Wicked format is just too cute. The two-pack idea is also just a genius idea.

I know a little girl somewhere is elated to be adding these to her stuffed animal collection.

This brand is always on trend, which, of course, did not end during this movie promo!

I’m unashamed of my love for pink, lace, bows, and all other wonderful mediums that this brand popularly uses, so this collab was to die for!

I know I know… two plugs for stuffed bears in one article, BUT Build a Bear is just too cute and fun to resist.

Not only do you get a cute new stuffed animal with Wicked-themed clothing, but you also get the experience of making it that comes with it!

Huge win in my books!

Okay, let me be brave and say that I often forget to replace my toothbrush. If it isn’t frayed to death, it just doesn’t cross my mind.

However, this toothbrush collab definitely piqued my interest. A fancy toothbrush with the cutest design… who could ask for more? Definitely tempting me to join the world of electric toothbrushes (even though it means spending a few extra bucks).

8. Petsmart

I could not find the link to the product for some reason, but PetSmart 100% released a set of cat/dog toys for the movie.

Now, as a devoted cat mom who loves surprising her cat son with tons of treats and new toys, this will probably be the one thing on this list that will definitely be bought. Everyone deserves a chance to fly…even my cat.

The “Wet” brand of hairbrush has been my reliable companion of a hairbrush since my middle school years, so of course I love to see them doing a collab with one of my favorite franchises.

Whether you are a Glinda girl, love Elphaba, or even just love the Oz aesthetic, there’s a hairbrush for you! Anything that can get through my raggedy morning hair is a win for me… double win for the design.

I begged for an American Girl doll the entirety of my childhood. I never did get one, but to this day, I still swear that if I received one, I would cherish it tremendously.

To see my most sought-after childhood dream take the shape of Glinda and Elphaba has made me a little more determined to display one of those things. I know I am an adult. I know I have no practical use for them. They are just so perfect…

Who knows, maybe this article can be submitted as my Christmas list.