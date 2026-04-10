Why It’s Okay Not To Have Your Life Figured Out In College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first started college, I thought everyone else already had their lives completely figured out. During the first few weeks on campus, it seemed like people already knew their career paths and where they wanted to live after graduation. Meanwhile, I was just trying to figure out how to make it through the day without feeling completely overwhelmed.

High school wasn’t the best time for me. I struggled a lot socially, and I spent most of those years feeling like I didn’t really fit in. Because of that, coming to college was both exciting and terrifying. Leaving my family was one of the hardest parts. They’ve always been my biggest support system, and the idea of being away from them made my anxiety feel even worse.

On top of that, I deal with pretty bad social anxiety. Something as simple as speaking up in class or introducing myself to someone new can feel like a huge challenge. There have been moments where I’ve sat in the dining hall wondering if everyone else somehow knows exactly what they’re doing while I’m still trying to find my place.

But the more time I spend in college, the more I’m starting to realize something important: most people don’t actually have everything figured out.

Even the people who seem confident and put together are still learning, changing their minds, and trying to figure out what they want. Some students switch majors, some change career goals, and others are still discovering what they enjoy. College isn’t just about preparing for the future—it’s also about discovering who you are.

For someone like me, that discovery might take a little longer, and that’s okay.

Instead of expecting myself to suddenly have a perfect plan, I’m learning to take things one step at a time. Some days, success just means going to class even when my anxiety is loud. Other days, it means starting a small conversation with someone new or trying something that feels a little outside my comfort zone.

Those things don’t solve everything overnight, but they are still progress.

College doesn’t require you to have your entire life mapped out. In fact, it’s one of the few times in life where it’s okay to be unsure. It’s a time to learn, grow, make mistakes, and slowly figure things out.

So if you’re like me and you feel scared, uncertain, or like you’re behind everyone else, you’re not alone. Not having everything figured out doesn’t mean you’re failing.

Sometimes it just means you’re still in the process of becoming who you’re meant to be.