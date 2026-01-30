Why Is It So Hard to Put Myself First?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you came here looking for answers, you are in the wrong place because I am that girl asking the same question.

My main goal coming into my sophomore year of college was to be more selfish. That already seems like a very selfish thing to say.

The word “selfish” is so harsh sounding. Google’s definition for the word is “lacking consideration for others” and the synonyms that follow are egocentric, self-absorbed, and unmindful. Normally, people, including myself, will avoid others with these characteristics. So why was that my goal?

It feels impossible to put myself first when I have many others I feel like I need to please. I will work to protect the feelings of others that have hurt me over and over again, and not realize I am putting the knife in my own back. Why do I feel the need to owe everyone everything but myself nothing?

I make a decision for myself but end up feeling guilty solely because it was made for me. I try to look after other’s feelings, even if the decision has nothing to do with them; however, my mind will convince me otherwise.

Being extremely compassionate is never a bad thing, but it can still be self-destructing. I want others to feel good about themselves. I want others to be happy and secure. I want others to be included and cared for. That won’t go away and I don’t want it to, that is not what my goal is about.

So, what I mean when I say selfish is words like self-caring, self-respecting, and self-reliant. These words are brighter sounding and change the narrative of how selfish is typically viewed.

I don’t want to become selfish because I don’t care for people; I want to become selfish because I want to consider myself one of those people as well. I want to take a step back, gather what I learned, and make decisions because they are the best for me. I want to be strong enough to set boundaries and be okay with it. I want to do things for myself without involving guilt or shame.

Last year, I cared a lot about other people’s feelings that I forgot to heal my own. Even if I thought I was doing something for me, I probably wasn’t.

I am still learning, growing, and working on this goal. I want to care about my own feelings as much as I care about other’s feelings. At the end of the day, no matter what I do or say, I cannot control another person’s emotions. They are allowed to feel whatever they want and the same goes for me.

I just wish it wasn’t so hard to put myself and feelings first.