Why Changing Your Mind In College Isn’t Falling Behind

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By the time you reach junior year of college, the air on campus feels different. The same paved pathways, the same lecture halls, the same library cubbies you’ve been circling for three years all suddenly feel heavier with meaning.

College stops feeling like a long beginning and starts feeling like the edge of something. Every conversation seems to bend towards the future somehow. Whether it’s internships, graduate schools, or careers, people speak about them as if they are already standing inside of them.

I remember sitting in one of my classes and realizing something was wrong. Not dramatically wrong. Nothing had collapsed or failed, but the room was full of students making connections between what we were learning and the lives they were building after college. They spoke about classrooms they would one day lead, students they hoped to teach, and districts they wanted to work in. Their futures seemed to echo clearly through the discussion.

I sat there quietly, realizing I did not hear the same echo.

It was a strange and lonely feeling — to be in a space that was supposed to feel like home and instead feel slightly misplaced inside of it.

At the time, I was a triple certification education major studying early childhood education, childhood education, and special education with a concentration in English. On paper, it was everything people admire in a college student’s plan. It sounded responsible. It sounded stable. It sounded like the kind of answer that reassures parents, professors, and anyone who asks the inevitable question: So, what are you doing after college?

But somewhere along the way, I realized that I had built that path around perfection rather than conviction. I had convinced myself that I needed to move through college flawlessly — that I had to prove I could handle the workload, the expectations, and the image of someone who always had a plan.

Changing directions felt like admiring a crack in that image, like revealing that I was uncertain in a place where everyone else seemed so composed.

College quietly encourages that kind of performance. We curate ourselves here. Not just academically, but socially too. There is a subtle pressure on campus to appear balanced in a very particular way – to be social but not reckless, ambitious but not consumed by work, and to be successful without looking like you’re trying too hard.

I felt that pressure more than I wanted to admit. If I skipped a dinner off campus or didn’t go out to a party, I would say I was “busy” rather than saying I was staying in to read, sleep, or finish an assignment. I worried about being perceived as the girl who spent too much time in school.

It sounds small when written down, but in the social ecosystem of college, those small perceptions begin to feel enormous. You start shaping your time around how it will look to other people instead of how it actually feels to live it.

Eventually, that balancing act becomes exhausting. Burnout doesn’t always arrive as a dramatic collapse, though. Sometimes, it arrives quietly, in the slow realization that you no longer recognize the person moving through your routine. Or even in the mirror, for that matter.

My eating habits shifted. My sleep schedule unraveled. Studying stopped feeling like learning and started feeling like survival. I had moved from the steady rhythm of building something to the frantic motion of keeping everything from falling apart.

That was the moment when I had to stop and reconsider the life I was constructing.

Leaving the triple certification program was not a sudden decision. It was more like loosening a knot that had been pulled too tight for too long. Eventually, I shifted my path entirely. I am now a double major in educational studies and English with a minor in psychology, hoping to move toward counseling or child protective work.

The core of the desire remained the same. I still want to work with and advocate for children – but the way I imagine doing that work finally feels honest.

What surprised me most about making that change wasn’t the fear beforehand, but the clarity afterwards. For so long, I had been worried about falling behind or disappointing people that I forgot a simple truth about college: the point of these years is not to perform with certainty. The point is to discover what kind of life you actually want to build once the campus barricades fall and you step out from them.

Junior year, unfortunately, is often when that realization arrives.

The future stops being abstract and begins pressing gently against the present. You notice the way people around you speak about plans with increasing urgency. You begin measuring your own path against theirs, wondering if you are moving too slowly, if you missed an opportunity, or if everyone else somehow understood the assignment of adulthood earlier than you did.

But the truth: you are never too busy to live your life.

Homework will get finished eventually. The exam will pass. The calendar that feels impossibly full this semester will one day look strangely small in hindsight. What matters more than perfectly structured plans is whether you are paying attention to your instincts while you are here – whether you are brave enough to question a path that no longer fits, even if it once looked perfect from the outside.

College isn’t meant to preserve the version of you who arrived at eighteen. If it does its job well, it will challenge that version of you constantly. It will place you in rooms that make you reconsider what you thought you wanted. It will introduce you to ideas, people, and possibilities that complicate the neat story you originally imagined for yourself.

Sometimes that complication feels like failure. In reality, it’s often growth.

If you are somewhere on campus right now – and you feel like you are the only one quietly reconsidering everything, I promise you that you are not alone. More people are questioning their paths than anyone openly admits to.

Changing your major, changing your priorities, even changing your mind entirely, does not mean you are falling behind in college. It means you are paying attention to the person you are becoming.

That attention might be the most important education college has to offer.