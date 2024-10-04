The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Woahhh who is this diva?

It’s a diva cup! (Or menstrual cup)

For about two years now I have been an avid menstrual cup user, and, honestly, it changed my life. It was a small but very scary change that I took on a whim one month, and I’ll never go back to pads or tampons. Obviously, the cup is my preferred period product, but you should do what you feel most comfortable with. There is no shame or judgement for whatever period product one chooses to use. At the end of the day, it’s about meeting your own needs and doing what feels right to you and your body. It’s your body and your choice.

When I first started my menstrual cup journey, I was honestly terrified, but I had heard a lot of good things about the cup, so I decided to take the risk and give it a try. First, I had started looking into different brands that sell cups and the first and last brand I decided on is called Saalt. I really liked the reviews on the Saalt cup. The brand seems transparent and honest, and it was affordable. I had bought the cup size that I thought would be best for my flow and I bought the cup cleaner to go with it.

The cup comes with instructions about cleaning and inserting. My first time using the cup I felt a little uncomfortable but not to the point where I just wanted to give up on it. And I’m glad I didn’t because each day it got easier to insert and remove the cup, and, eventually, it became a seamless process.

I know a lot of people are scared to use menstrual cups, and, honestly yeah, that fear is so valid. I’m here to tell you that, from my experience, it doesn’t have to be so scary, and there are actually a lot of benefits with using a menstrual cup. The first benefit is that it’s reusable. A lot of people find this factor gross, but if you are consistent with cleaning the cup and just making basic hygiene efforts the fact that it can be reused becomes a benefit. It allows you to save money because you do not have to constantly buy boxes of pads or tampons.

Speaking of pads or tampons, when you are on your period you do not have to worry about making sure to pack extra because you do not need extra. I mean, it can also be kind to carry extra for your friends or for someone who may be in need of one, but you won’t have to participate in the frantic search for one. Also, to avoid the frantic search I track my period so I roughly know what days it should be coming, so I usually keep my cup with me around those days. But period tracking is a habit everyone can do to avoid being without a product. While using a cup it can be worn for longer periods of time than tampons and pads.

Menstrual cups can also be safer and more environmentally friendly. I know we have all seen the recent news of all the toxins that tampons contain and the health issues they can lead to, but, let me tell you, menstrual cups don’t contain those toxins. Also, they are more eco-friendly because of the reusable aspect. Using one creates less land waste because you are not constantly throwing away materials.

I’m not a doctor, and I don’t know what is best for your body. Only you do. What I do know is that periods and period products are not a shameful thing and should not be something woman have to keep private. Why should something that happens to millions of people be a taboo topic? It shouldn’t.