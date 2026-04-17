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SBU | Life > Experiences

Whimsymaxxing: A Lifestyle

Avery Walkoviak Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite things that’s recently been trending is bringing sensitivity and child-like wonder back into our everyday lives. We get so wrapped up in the constant flow and routine of our lives:

Wake up, eat, work, sleep, repeat the cycle until you eventually are too tired to continue.

It’s the expectation that adults are meant to “toughen up” and to just “grind out life,” and inevitably, that leads to people losing the inner spark or even creativity that once brought joy and life into their everyday routines.

The trend of “whimsymaxxing” as social media influencers have coined it, is the idea of finding some moment of joy, peace, or fun in the ordinary. Examples of “whimsymaxxing” would be taking a walk and appreciating the beauty around you, adding fun colors or patterns to your everyday outfits, or finding ways to bring joy to someone else’s life.

Growing up as a sensitive kid, I dreaded growing up into an adult because I was terrified life would become dull and lack the simple joys of being alive. I had a lot of emotions and feelings that I wanted to express through the words I spoke, the ways I treated people, the outfits I wore, and the hobbies I enjoyed.

I never wanted to lose the feeling of skipping in the rain, walking through a foggy forest, staring at a sunset, lying in a grassy field, or laughing so hard I can’t breathe with someone I love. I never wanted to lose my love for patterns and colors, and expressing myself through the way I looked. Thankfully, when I was little and brought these fears to my mom, she told me:

“Being an adult is just a mindset, you can be an old age and be as young as you want at the same time. It’s all about your mindset.”

Hence, this is where I mark the day I decided to live my life by “whimsymaxxing.”

In our overly saturated world of mass consumerism, grind mindsets, and high-intensity work environments, it is a breath of fresh air to have a trending mindset focused on kindness, love, and creativity. It takes the ordinary and looks deeper to empathize with the beauty in the mundane, something this world needs more of now than ever. Especially because life moves quickly, and if you don’t stop to appreciate the little things, your entire life will pass you by.

Avery Walkoviak

SBU '28

Avery Walkoviak is the Brand Deal Coordinator for the SBU chapter of Her Campus, and has been a part of Her Campus for the past two years. She loves to write about anything and everything, but usually writes about music, movies, and part of her own life.

Avery is majoring in Strategic Communications and minoring in Marketing at St. Bonaventure University. Aside from Her Campus, her time is mostly spent in WSBU "The Buzz" radio station as the Film Department Director. Avery co-hosts a music radio show called "Side A, Side B" and helps host the film show "Reel Talk."

Avery loves reading anything that sparks her interest, and has had a passion for writing stories for as long as she can remember. She enjoys doing almost anything outdoors, especially in a quiet forest. Avery has as a passion for listening to music, and analyzing the lyrics to her favorite songs and albums. She is also a true crime junkie who loves drinking anything with at least a 100 mg of caffeine in it, and enjoys spending time with her friends and family.