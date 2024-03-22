The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The sun is shining longer, the birds are singing again, the flowers are beginning to grow and love is in the air. Spring is officially here and everything and everyone is coming back to life. Everyone is also falling in love.

Recently, I feel like all of my friends are either saying they’re ready to start looking for relationships or they are already in the talking stage of a relationship. This is exciting! I’m over the moon with joy as they all enter these new chapters. But, when I say all my friends I mean ALL MY FRIENDS. Every one of them are developing crushes and talking about relationships, including me.

I also notice all of my friends are happier recently and are glowing more. Why? They are falling back in love with life. They’re outside more, more energized and overall happier now that they are consumed by the gloominess of winter. Love is in the air and it’s so amazing to see.

What is it about this time of year where love is spreading like a wildfire? The world is coming back to life after the cold and snowy winter.

I feel myself FULL of love recently. I’m loving my friends who I am so blessed to know and thankful for how much I’m able to be around them. I’m loving the weather because I’m a big fan of the rain. So many of my friends have had birthdays recently so I’ve been loving celebrating them. So much love is everywhere

I can also see myself coming back to life. Being able to wake up to warmer weather, besides the mid-march snow that happens every year in WNY, and experiencing more time at the end of the day. I’m more motivated to do my work, prioritize my health and to spend more time outside.

The easiest reason why I have been able to realize that love is in the air is by recognizing love in everything. The love that comes from sitting in the campus cafe or lounge and loving seeing my friends as they unexpectedly arrive, loving and appreciating being able to have a night in or loving the random texts and facetime calls from my friends and family. Learning to love and appreciate the little things makes it so that love is in the air all the time, not just in the spring season.

Obviously we’re not fully into spring and we haven’t even reached the level of love and happiness that comes from summer. But, late March and early April are the earliest stages. This is where love starts to blossom and people begin to come back to life.