What is Happening?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s like no matter what’s happening, we really just can’t catch a break.

It’s only week 3 of classes and I’m already buried in work. On top of all the things happening in the real world, no matter what I try I can’t seem to just relax and not have to worry about anything.

I’m the type of person who tries not to focus on politics too much, but how can I not when there are so many horrible things going on around me. Whether it’s in class, talking with friends, or just scrolling on social media, politics is always one of the main topics of discussion. And all I can think about is wanting to do whatever I can to make some sort of difference, but I am only one small girl in a raging sea of chaos.

Let’s not forget that while feeling this way, I still have homework to do for class, multiple quizzes and exams to study for, essays to write, club meetings to attend, exec board duties to fulfill, and can’t miss getting to my two jobs to pay for it all. I know I’m not the only one struggling with all this either; it’s like everyone I talk to is feeling the same way. So hey, that helps a bit, I guess.

Writing it all out doesn’t help either. Taking the time to plan my schedule, write it into my multiple planners and calendars, make a to-do list, keep a journal, do anything to try and keep track of it all, and yet I still feel so overwhelmed. You would think making these lists and journaling would help ease my mind, but putting it all on paper only seems to make the list of worries, expectations, and stress grow to exponential levels.

So, what do I do now? Slowly begin to lose my mind over all these things? I mean, that’s what I’ve pretty much been doing. I can’t do that, though.

While yes, I’m losing my mind, I’m still pushing through it all. Staying up at odd hours of the night to get homework done, chugging coffee and Redbulls to get through my shifts at work, and I still do whatever I can to give a little time for my friends. That’s the one thing no one can lose in the commotion of the world.

Even if it’s a short 5-minute phone call with my friends back home, or a study sesh with my friends here, this is how I get through it all. These are the people who keep me grounded the most, and if I didn’t make time for them, then I’d truly go off the rails.

In my opinion, even if it’s difficult to find time, always have some for your friends. Because even sitting in silence with them helps wonders and makes the madness not seem too bad anymore.