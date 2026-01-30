What I Just Can’t Shut up About

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy start of the spring semester! A new semester means time for the dreaded icebreaker questions. One question I got asked twice this week was, “What have you been obsessed with?” My answer both times was Bob Dylan. To be honest, though, I have been obsessed with a lot.

Bob Dylan

Over winter break, I rewatched A Complete Unknown, which is a biopic about Bob Dylan. I have listened to Dylan’s music in the past, but rewatching the movie has gotten me back into it. A few days ago, I shuffled all of his songs on Spotify and listened to them for about two hours.

HARRY STYLES BEING BACK!

Last year, I wrote an article about how much I miss Harry Styles. Guess what, he’s back, and I am so excited. His new single, “Aperture” has been playing on repeat since it came out. I was looking forward to the possibility of him going on tour, which he is. Ticket prices are outrageous, however, so I will not attend. I can’t wait for his album to come out, as I will be listening to it constantly.

Heated Rivalry

After hearing so many people talk about it, I finally decided to cave and watch it. It’s the best years long situationship I have ever watched. I have not completely finished the series, as I have been so busy. I also hope to read all the books in the series.

sombr

I have been listening to sombr so much recently. He definitely has been my most-streamed artist this week. His music is amazing and has just so much emotion behind it. I try so hard not to cry while listening. My favorite songs have been “would’ve been you”, “under the mat”, and “do i ever cross your mind”.

Instagram Reels

TikTok has been so funky lately. That’s why I have recently resorted to watching Instagram reels. I love the new blends feature. I’ll be sitting around and go through my friend and I’s blend and just send them to each other. We love just chatting about the reels we send each other.

Wearing my Beats