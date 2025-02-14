The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“I miss Harry Styles.” This is a sentence that I have said quite a few times recently. Styles hasn’t been in the spotlight much since the summer of 2023, and I’m starting to miss him. About a month or two ago, I started to get a bunch of edits of Styles all over my TikTok feed, which I think fueled me to miss him so much.

Harry Styles has been one of my favorite artists for a while but especially around the time of COVID. He was all I would talk about, and I listened to his music on the daily but especially in the car with my mom, as I had all of his albums on CD. He is extremely influential to me and a lot of other teenagers and young adults, as many people have grown up listening to his music.

Styles has released a total of three studio albums since 2017, and they’re all amazing in my opinion. My favorite is definitely his self-titled album. He has music for many moods, and that’s one of the reasons I love his music. A lot of his music tends to have hard-hitting, emotional lyrics, but others are upbeat and fun.

Styles has gone on tour as a solo artist twice with his most recent being “Love On Tour” which took place from 2021 to 2023. He’s known for some of the outfits he wears on tour, and I used to love seeing what new outfit he would wear. While on tour, he would wear Adidas Gazelles, which were affectionately titled “Satellite Stompers” by his fans. He is also known for the iconic blue Gucci dress that he wore on the cover of “Vouge” in 2020 (thank you mom for searching everywhere for a copy). Another item that Styles wore that went viral was a JW Anderson cardigan. After the pattern for the cardigan was released for free, a bunch of fans began to copy it and make their own cardigan to match the one he wore.

I took some inspiration from Styles in some of my outfits. I had an Urban Outfitters jacket that I wore that remined me of something that he would wear. I would also pair it with a set of fake pearls, as Styles frequently wore pearls. My nails would also be painted like his frequently, but mainly in blue and pink which are the colors for his second album, “Fine Line”. I also would wear Gucci Mémoire, which Styles was part of the advertising campaign for.

I also like what Styles stands for and promotes. His brand revolves around “TPWK”, which stands for Treat People With Kindness. It has been plastered on his merchandise, and he even has a song of the same name. It’s a great motto, and I try to live by it every day.

Styles has had such a big impact on my life and other people’s lives as well. His music and style are just so memorable and truly make him who he is. Him and his music helped make me who I am and affected me a lot, especially during COVID. I miss him a lot, but I’m very thankful for his music, and I hope he will come back soon and grace fans with his presence and new music.