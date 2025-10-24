What does your aesthetic say about you? Here’s what they say about us.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems that every week, Pinterest and TikTok roll out a new aesthetic to choose from: “clean girl,” “dark academia,” and “cottage core” — but what do they all mean?

Oxford Languages defines aesthetic as being “concerned with beauty or the appreciation of beauty.” While social media has added a slightly different connotation to the word, it is important to point out that aesthetics are quite literally founded on beauty.

An aesthetic is not indicative of personality. Aesthetics are trends and therefore temporary.

So how much can we tell about a person from their aesthetic? Probably not much more than what the aesthetic presents about itself.

Originality is now radical, which is not to say that following an aesthetic is unoriginal, but rather to point out the collective shift of shaping personalities after online inspiration.

In true capitalist fashion, we have turned to brands for community. While a brand can project certain values and interests, it is concerning (but unsurprising) to see companies capitalize on loneliness and insecurity.

After all, what happens when the trend changes and aesthetics fade? And what happens to the identity attached to the aesthetic?

Is it shaped into a new social media fad?

The loss of aesthetic marks the loss of identity, but how authentic was the identity if it was merely attached to clothing and makeup?

There is very little substance to aesthetics. In the past, we could think of the quintessential “cliques” as aesthetics. Think about the cliques presented in media like “The Breakfast Club” or “Mean Girls,” which depict strict social groups whose members share similar traits and interests.

While archetypes in the media are exaggerated, they do show how cliques serve the social purpose of grouping, which fulfills the human need to belong. Further explained by social identity theory, cliques are formed for individuals to feel a sense of power both in their group and above other groups.

Aesthetics, in the way we know them now, draw on this principle, creating groups for people to fall into and the guidelines for the group.

Where cliques differ from aesthetics is that cliques are based on the foundation of social connections and commonalities, while aesthetics serve as a standard for individuals to adopt without the promise of a social group.

Aesthetics are so appealing because they provide shortcuts to belonging, but they fall short of providing fulfilling social groups due to their online and performative nature.

It is also important to note that the concept of aesthetics is a marketing ploy. This was clearly seen when Hailey Bieber started “strawberry girl” makeup shortly before the launch of her new Rhode products used in the video. After Hailey posted her video, “clean girl aesthetic” content began to roll out.

The thing about these videos, and aesthetics in general, is that they are dependent on products. A “clean girl” must have certain blush, toner, drinks, hair tools, athletic sets, ankle weights, bedding, etc., etc.

Aesthetics tap into insecurities and the human need to belong, and subtly suggest that the way to build community.

They set their standard: People who look and act like this get a lot of likes. Therefore, if you buy these products in imitation, you too will be well-liked.

Falling into an aesthetic is a scapegoat for self-discovery. The initial draw to an aesthetic is merely aspirational. While there is appreciation and admiration for individuals who adhere to the aesthetic, or rather to a single photo with “[insert aesthetic here]” that Pinterest fed to them, it is difficult to claim that these actions are authentic.

Social media provides a clear guide, including “starter pack” posts, to living the lifestyle of any given aesthetic, but is an aesthetic really indicative of personality if it merely requires checking off boxes?

Truthfully, aesthetics can be fun and inspirational, and it is probably a minuscule number of people who faithfully abide by their chosen aesthetic guidelines. Aesthetics are baked into social media, and it’s normal to he influenced. The tricky part in this sneaky influencing is figuring out where the aesthetic stops and the human starts.