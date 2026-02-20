Weekend Refresh

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By the time Monday rolls around, a majority of us are already counting down the days until Friday. It’s almost like a second nature, especially when a week full of classes is about to begin. We tell ourselves, “Just get through this week.” Classes, assignments, and studying all sort of blend together, and the only thing that feels exciting is the idea of two days off. The weekend turns into a reward at the end of a stretch of a productive week.

But somewhere along the way, I realized that if I was going to spend all week looking forward to the weekend, I needed to actually let it feel different.

That’s when I decided that on weekends, I will not let myself think about school to allow myself a two-day mental reset.

Now, doing this does require a little bit of extra work, but to me, in the end, it always pays off. During the actual school week, I make sure to stay on top of my work as much as I can. If I have some extra time in my day, I’ll try to squeeze in extra studying or finish up an assignment that needs to be done. Even if it’s just 15 minutes, a lot can get done in that time.

The more you prioritize your time during the week, the more freedom you have on the weekends.

This is extremely important to me because I often get overwhelmed with schoolwork and the busyness of college life. I truly believe having two specific days to put my mind at ease really helps prevent me from feeling burnt out.

Instead of letting the weekend become just a quieter version of the school week, it can become something intentional. A reset doesn’t mean doing nothing; it means choosing activities that recharge you instead of draining you.

For me, my weekends typically go one of two ways: I’m either staying on campus for the weekend or going home to be with my family.

When I’m on campus for the weekend, I always make sure to spend most of the days with my friends. On the weekends, we typically like to go out to eat. Sometimes we go out to breakfast after a Friday night out, and other times we will go to a nice place for dinner. A break from the dining hall food is always refreshing.

Along with grabbing a good meal, I always make sure to catch up on my errands during the weekend, running into whatever stores I need to restock the essentials. One last thing I always do on the weekends is catch up on whatever show I’m watching, or I watch a new movie with some of my friends. Being able to relax and watch something comforting always helps my mind reset.

As for when I go home, it often gives my mind even more of a reset. Especially because the campus is so small, it can sometimes be relieving to take a short break from it. I usually go home every three to four weeks simply because home is where the heart is.

My family is extremely special to me, and going home really puts my mind at ease. I get to catch up with my mom and sister, get a delicious home-cooked meal from my grandmother, and get a good night’s rest in my own bed. Small moments like these are what make stepping away from school feel worth it.

If we’re going to spend all week waiting for the weekend, we should let it recharge us. Sometimes the rest you give yourself on Saturday and Sunday is exactly what helps you start the next week stronger.