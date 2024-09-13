Week Days Don’t Have to be Weak Days

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For most of my life, I have dreaded weekdays. With school, practice, clubs, and everything else life brings, it can be hard to stay motivated and positive when your plate feels full. Weekends used to feel like the only time I could fully be happy and free to do all the things I love. And this is not uncommon; many people dread Mondays or “survive the week” to make it to the weekend. While a lot of factors go into our motivation and overall well-being (health, perspective, mindset, etc.), that’s not what I’m getting into today. Instead, I want to talk about what makes the weekdays more enjoyable!

Here at 10 (of many) daily pleasures that I enjoy on weekdays AND weekends.

Slow Mornings

I’ll admit… I’m not a morning person. But crafting a slower, more enjoyable morning routine has made it easier. Every morning, I make sure to give myself time to relax. And when it’s time to get ready, I usually listen to a podcast and sip on my energy drink as I do so. It gives me time to wake up and get ready without feeling rushed.

Fun drinks

Fun drinks are essential. I am always drinking gatorades, flavored waters, pops, you name it. One thing about me is I’m a HUGE caffeine drinker, so a good latte or energy drink is the perfect pick-me-up. Currently, my favorite energy drinks are the Cherry Slushy Alani Nu’s.

2000’s music

As someone who reminisces on the early 2000’s, the music is nostalgic. Beyond that, I love the energy and vibes a lot of them give off. My current hyper fixations are “Pocketful of Sunshine” by Natasha Bedingfield and “Irreplaceable” by Beyonce.

Friends

Friends have always been an important aspect of my life and being around them brings out the best version of myself. Even if I don’t have the time to make a fun plan, simply joking around with my teammates at practice and nightly debriefs with my roommates make a world of difference.

Favorite foods

Eating food is something we have to do everyday, so why not make it enjoyable. Ofcourse, keep in mind balance, but indulging in my favorite foods and sweet treats give me boosts throughout my week. Also, I love a good mid-week Chipotle or Mcdonald’s run.

Movement

As I’m a part of a collegiate running team, my exercise may look different from yours and that’s okay. I may not always feel like running, but I am guaranteed to feel better after. Any movement is a good movement, and I’ve never regretted getting in a workout.

Comfort/Comfy clothes

If you know me personally, you know the first thing I do when I get home is put on some sweats and/or a robe and curl up on the couch with a warm blanket and a good comfort show (currently mine is iCarly). Comfort is everything for me and is a great way for me to relax after a long day.

Self-care

While I believe everyday should include a little self-care, this is more about skin care/pampering. Oftentimes, I like putting on a facemask or new skin care product as a part of my nightly routine.

Tik tok

I have multiple forms of social media, but tik tok is the only one I actually enjoy and actively use. Some mindless scrolling of some comedy videos always makes my mood better. And better yet, now they have a shop, so it’s a two for one deal.

Reality TV

I have always said I’m “not really a TV person”, but that’s not the case. I LOVE reality television– it’s mindless and distracts me with drama and entertainment. Currently, my roommates and I have been watching (and obsessed with) “The Secret Lives of Mormon Lives.” I highly recommend watching it–you won’t regret it.

We all have our own interests and pleasures, so I encourage you to find yours and consider adding them to your weekdays. At the end of the day, we are all people and shouldn’t be expected to be productive and serious all the time. College doesn’t have to only be fun on the weekends! College can be tough, but sprinkling in daily pleasures may make those stressful weeks a little less tense.