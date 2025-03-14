The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up in a male-dominated family, it was easy for me to fall back into the corner and let someone else do the talking at the family dinner for every holiday. Every function I went to, people who I met when I was in diapers asked me if I had a boyfriend yet or if I thought any boys were cute. They would never think twice about asking if I have lost weight since the last time they saw me. Every time these questions were thrown my way, I would just smile and laugh it off, trying not to let it get to my head or my heart. Although it does hurt to say I got used to these comments, I thought it just came with the territory of being a girl. I answered these questions with a smile on my face, like nothing was wrong.

It wasn’t until much later in life that I realized that these comments and questions were unnecessary and had nothing to do with me and my over value. I used to think that if I didn’t have a bunch of guys at school thinking I was the most beautiful girl in the world, then I, as a person, didn’t add any value to anything at the table.

Moving to college and living among girls, I’ve truly realized how powerful we are as a group and a sisterhood. I’ve been blessed with finding a group of girls that empower me and lift me up any chance they get. And with these feelings that I have gained in the months that I have been here, I’ve had the chance to think about just how important these female friendships are to your overall mental and physical health.

Having a circle of girls that love and respect you for the person that you are and will back you up in the hardest of times and having a form of female empowerment in a world where girls are pinned against each other for each and every little thing. Down to the way we dress, the way we talk, how smart we are, how pretty we are.

Having a circle that shares experiences and how to deal with certain situations can give you the social bonding that you need to have positive communication and friendships that have a positive influence in your life. It is true that it’s quality over quantity, and surrounding yourself with people that add importance is what will make life worth living.