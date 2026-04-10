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Woman in a white t-shirt and socks sitting on a chair, looking out the window
Photo by Anthony Tran from Unsplash
SBU | Wellness > Mental Health

Trying to Better Understand People and Myself

Rose Pfeiffer Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have spent a lot of college trying desperately to break out of the shell I’ve spent most of my life in. I’ve worked tirelessly to get here, but sometimes I wonder if I have done well enough.  

I struggle to pick up social cues sometimes — I don’t understand that sometimes when someone says, “I don’t want to talk,” they mean “please, I need to talk.” It makes me feel so foolish. 

I’m more likely to timidly back away with an “Oh, okay.” I don’t understand why I can’t pick up on things that would seem so obvious to other people. There are times when I’m sort of an empath and feel what other people feel. Yet I fail to act in moments when I try to reach out to someone when they are having trouble.  

I have tried to find an explanation for my failure to react correctly to people’s cues. Have I just not been around people enough?  Is it maybe autism? I’ve researched it and worked with kids who have it. Heck, my sister is fully diagnosed. I already have ADHD, and I have additional characteristics that line up to a diagnosis—but I don’t want it to be true; I don’t want to add another thing to my loved ones’ already full plates.

I wonder more and more, and a shadow in my mind suggests, “Maybe it would be better if you went back to not talking to anyone.” In childhood to the beginning of high school, I was what one might suggest as a bit of a hermit. I rarely talked to others unless they talked to me or I was asked a question in class.

My sister was my best friend. I have been working on branching out, but sometimes it yields disaster; the branch breaks. I’ve been persevering through, and yet those slip-ups happen anyway. I say something out of pocket, I don’t know how to properly react, and I get lost in my thoughts.

But the worst part is that I often realize shortly after, and by then it’s too late. So, I beat myself up in my mind and wonder ‘What the hell is wrong with me??’ 

I swear I am trying to work on it, but I don’t know how to fix it. I have to try not to let this cause me to retreat into myself again—I have to learn to let myself feel. I have to learn not to let my anxiety and doubts pull me away from making connections. But here’s to hoping that maybe people will start to understand.

Rose Pfeiffer

SBU '27

Rose Pfeiffer is a member of the SBU Her Campus chapter. She will publish weekly articles. They will likely discuss music, style, art, experience and maybe popular culture. Rose is usually a fiction writer so there will also probably be topics about books and fiction. She wants to further her writing skills and share her creativity! Rose loves to draw, write poetry and short fiction, so writing for HerCampus is a big jump for her. She's often shy, so this is a lot out of her comfort zone.
Rose is a junior at St. Bonaventure university, majoring in literary publishing and editing and minoring in English.