To All the Wonderful Souls I Met This Year,

I’m not even sure where to start—how do you thank a group of people who made one of the most confusing, exciting, stressful, and unforgettable years of your life so much better?

Coming into college, I had no idea what to expect. I felt nervous and unsure, secretly wondering if I would find my people. Looking back on this first year, I now know for a fact that I did—each one of you. You showed up in study groups, dining hall runs, club meetings, late-night heart-to-hearts, and spontaneous adventures that I’ll treasure forever.

Thank you for being there when I needed a laugh, a cry, a walk around campus to clear my mind, or just someone to sit with in silence. Thank you for sending Instagram Reels during lectures, making plans that we sometimes followed through on, and making every awkward icebreaker and chaotic group event a little more bearable.

You’ve helped me grow in ways I didn’t even know I needed. You encouraged me, checked up on me, and called me out (lovingly, of course). You reminded me that I don’t have to navigate this college journey alone. Whether we were cramming for exams, celebrating small victories, or just trying to survive an 8:00 a.m. class, we did it together—and that means the world to me.

Most importantly, thank you for standing by me through the tough days—those when everything felt overwhelming, when I was burnt out, or emotionally drained. You didn’t judge my breakdowns or try to “fix” me; you simply showed up with your presence, your patience, and your love. Whether it was a simple hug, a late-night vent session, or dragging me out of bed for fresh air, you helped me push through. You reminded me that it was okay not to be okay—and that I wasn’t alone.

I honestly don’t know how I would have survived this year without all of you. You made the hard days lighter, the good days brighter, and even the boring days feel special. We created memories in the most unexpected places—library corners, dining hall tables, and dorm lounges—and somehow, those moments became some of my favorites.

So, to my freshman year friends: thank you for showing up. Thank you for being goofy, honest, supportive, chaotic, and real. I don’t take any of it for granted.

No matter where we go from here—different majors, dorms, or cities—I will always carry a piece of this year and each of you with me. You’ve made a lasting impact on my heart.

With all my love and endless gratitude,

Me (Jenny)

P.S. If you ever need a study buddy, snack plug, or therapist at 2:00 a.m., you know where to find me. (This letter does include my Her Campus ladies)