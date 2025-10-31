How Google Calendar Saved Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am so busy right now!

I’m not even sure how I have time to write this article. Between my classes, homework, working as a writing tutor, the clubs that I run, the clubs that I help with, working off-campus, and still making time with my friends, I don’t have any time to spare.

This amount of work that I have to do is overwhelming a lot of the time. My Google Calendar, stacked to the brim with all my responsibilities, is my lifeline to managing it all.

I put everything in my Google Calendar, whether it is casual plans that I make with my roommates or an important meeting with a professor.

Every day, I get notifications on my phone and laptop about my plans for the next 24 hours, and it is extremely helpful. It makes sure I don’t overbook myself (which I accidentally do a lot) and that I have enough hours in the day to get done what needs to be done.

Google Calendar has made it so that instead of panicking about what time to wake up tomorrow morning, to make sure that I have time to get everything done, I can simply look at my app, see what time my first engagement is, and even schedule in some time to relax.

I can tell my friends when I am free. I can make sure that I am a reliable friend, employee, and peer. Even with everything on my plate, I want to make sure that I show up for everyone who expects something from me.

Each class of mine is color-coded, and of course, Her Campus and other club events that I have are a different color. Overnight trips and vacations are put in my phone as soon as I know the details. Locations and notes on the event are recorded for peace of mind.

Any time a friend asks me when I’m free, I whip out my phone and reply, “One moment, let me check my schedule”. The convenience of having my entire life in my phone is something that has saved me multiple times.

Scheduling doctors’ appointments months in advance is simple as long as I keep on top of my calendar. I can confirm plans with my long-distance friends for when our schedules align, weeks in advance.

Physical planners and calendars have helped in the past, but I can never keep up with my changing schedule, and I don’t have the space to carry them on me all the time. I like the portability and reliability of the Google Calendar notifications at the beginning of my days.

I know it may seem overwhelming when you first take a look at my Google Calendar, but it actually brings an immense amount of calm to my busy schedule.