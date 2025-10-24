Things I Thought I’d Outgrow (But I Still Do in College)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Before I got to college, I had this idea that I’d suddenly become a whole new person. Like, overnight, I’d start waking up early, dressing like a Pinterest board, and studying every night without fail. Instead, I still sleep with my stuffed animal, call my mom about everything, and procrastinate on most assignments. Growing up didn’t erase the little things; it just made me appreciate them more.

Here are a few habits I thought I’d leave behind. Spoiler Alert: I didn’t. And honestly? I’m glad.

sleeping with a stuffed animal

I still sleep with a stuffed animal. He’s a big grey Jellycat bunny I got for Christmas last year, and I swear he’s the softest thing I’ve ever owned. When the dorm gets loud or the week feels like too much, curling up with him is the thing that makes me feel okay again. Even though most nights I wake up and he’s on the floor (twin XL beds are not built for comfort or cuddling), just having him nearby helps me feel a little more like myself.

telling my mom everything

I still tell my mom everything. Outfit disasters, roommate drama, random thoughts I just need to get out, she gets the full rundown. Our phone calls never feel long enough; one hour flies by like five minutes when I’m talking to her. I used to think being independent meant figuring everything out on my own. But honestly? It just means knowing exactly who to call when life feels like too much.

overpacking

I still overpack for everything (and I mean everything.) If I’m going home for the weekend, I’ll bring five outfits, two pairs of shoes, my entire makeup bag, all my self-care stuff, my nail kit, and a backup hoodie just in case. The list could honestly go on forever. I’ve accepted that I’m not a minimalist, I’m a “what if I need it?” kind of girl. And somehow, even with all that, I still manage to forget something important. Every. Single. Time.

stressing about outfits

I still stress about outfits like everyone’s watching me, even though I know they’re not. Most people are way too caught up in their own chaos to care what I’m wearing to my 10:30 class on a Monday. But that doesn’t stop me from trying on three different outfits, hating all of them, and ending up in leggings and a hoodie. The struggle is part of the process. Somehow, when I do land on the right outfit, it gives me just enough confidence to get through the day.

watching cartoons

I still watch cartoons when I’m sad, happy, or honestly just when I need something familiar. My go-to shows are The Simpsons, BoJack Horseman, and Futurama. Yeah, technically, they’re for adults, but they still count as cartoons in my brain. And some nights, when I’m really missing home, nothing hits like a familiar Disney movie or an old show I grew up with. It’s comforting in a way that nothing else is.

procrastinating

And yes, I still procrastinate like it’s my job. I’ll clean my entire room, scroll TikTok, and do my nails before starting my homework that’s due the next day. Somehow, I still always seem to get it done. Eventually.

College didn’t erase who I was; it just added layers. So if you still sleep with a stuffed animal, call your mom daily, or need cartoons to cope, you’re not immature. You’re human. And that’s kind of beautiful.