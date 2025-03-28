The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a theater girl through and through. I spent six years in the drama club at my high school! Thanks to my mom and grandma, I also have a deep love for classic movies. Last week was particularly rough for me, so I decided to watch some films over the weekend to help lift my spirits. One of the movies I chose was the original

‘The Sound of Music*, featuring Julie Andrews. Her song about her favorite things, which she sings when she feels sad, inspired me to think about my favorite things that help me feel better. The saying “it’s the little things in life” is what I feel the song is about, so here are my little things, or even some of your little things too.

Coffee

Iced coffee is my go-to comfort. Whether it’s a busy morning or a slow afternoon, that first sip always feels like a small moment of joy. It’s refreshing, energizing, and just the perfect treat to get me through the day.

Music

Music is something I could never live without. A good song can instantly change my mood, bring back old memories, or make even the most ordinary moments feel special. Whether I’m dancing around my room or just letting the lyrics speak to me, music is always there.

Curls or beach wave

I love when my hair has soft curls or waves. There’s something about it that makes me feel confident and put together, even on the most laid-back days. It’s a small detail, but it always gives me a little extra boost.

Painted nails

Freshly painted nails make me feel so put together. Whether it’s a classic neutral or a fun, bold color, having my nails done always makes me feel a little more confident and polished.

Car talks

Some of the best conversations happen in the car. There’s something about driving with someone—windows down, music playing in the background—that makes it easier to open up and have real, meaningful talks.

Phone calls and FaceTime

Phone and FaceTime calls keep me connected to the people I love. Whether it’s a quick check-in or a deep conversation that lasts for hours, I appreciate the chance to hear someone’s voice and feel close, even when we’re far apart.

Sweatpants!

Sweatpants are my go-to for comfort. There’s nothing better than changing into a cozy pair after a long day and just feeling completely relaxed and at ease.

Dogs and Babies

Dogs and babies make everything better. They always bring me so much happiness. The little laughs, tiny hands of a baby, and pure innocence are such a reminder of the beauty of life. Just being around, them instantly brightens my mood. A dog’s unconditional love, playful energy, and ability to always know when you need comfort make them the best companions. Nothing beats the joy of being greeted by a happy dog or baby.

Books

Books are my escape. I love getting lost in different stories, connecting with characters, and experiencing new worlds through the pages. Whether it’s a classic novel or a new favorite, reading always feels like home.

Family meals

Family meals are some of my favorite moments. There’s something so special about sitting around the table, sharing food, and catching up on life. Whether it’s a big holiday dinner or just a simple meal at home, the laughter, conversations, and togetherness make it feel warm and comforting. It’s not just about the food—it’s about the memories made with the people I love.

TREAT YOURSELF! Always remember your favorite things so then you won’t feel sooooo bad!