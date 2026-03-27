Women Healing The World (Even When No One Let Them)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you think of healthcare, you probably picture doctors, nurses, hospitals, and people saving lives every day.

What you don’t see is the history behind it…and how much of it was built by women who weren’t even allowed to be there.

Women have always been healers. The difference is, for a long time, they weren’t given credit for it.

Long before “allowed”

Before women could go to medical school, they were already taking care of people. They were helping deliver babies, using natural remedies, and basically being the backbone of their communities. They were trusted with lives, but denied the title.

But once medicine became more “official” and male-dominated, women were pushed out. Suddenly, something they had always done was no longer considered theirs.

Women didn’t “enter” healthcare; they were pushed out and had to fight their way back in. They built it, and then had to fight to stay in it.

being told no

Women like Elizabeth Blackwell didn’t just wake up and get to be doctors. They had to push through rejection, judgment, and straight-up discrimination.

She was literally denied entry to multiple medical schools just because she was a woman.

And even after getting her degree? People still doubted her.

Elizabeth Blackwell didn’t just break a barrier; she exposed how unnecessary it was to have one in the first place.

That’s what makes her story (and so many others) so powerful. They didn’t just follow a path; they created one.

“Is this normal?”

Let’s fast forward a bit, and women started realizing something really important: healthcare wasn’t always built for them.

For years, women’s pain was (and still continues to be) dismissed, ignored, or just labeled as “overreacting.” Being ignored isn’t just frustrating; it’s dangerous. “You’re overreacting” has delayed more diagnoses than we talk about.

That’s why movements for women’s health became so important. Women started speaking up, advocating for themselves, and demanding better care. Not just for them, but for the future generations too. Women weren’t asking for special treatment; they were asking to be believed.

And honestly…we still have a long way to go.

Where are we now?

Women make up a huge part of the healthcare world today. Nurses, doctors, researchers, therapists. (you name it, women are there)

But here’s the thing: even in a field full of women, they’re still underrepresented in leadership positions.

It’s like, they’re doing the work, but not always getting the recognition or power that comes with it.

Why does this actually matter?

This isn’t an issue just for a woman going into healthcare. Because this isn’t just about medicine, it’s about being taken seriously.

It’s about having your voice heard, trusting your own body, and not being dismissed just because of who you are.

The women who fought to be in healthcare didn’t just change medicine; they changed what it means to advocate for yourself.

Women have always been the ones caring, healing, and showing up for others. The future of healthcare is better because women refused to be silent.

Now it’s time they get remembered for it too.